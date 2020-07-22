All apartments in Indian Trail
1028 Magna Lane
Last updated December 31 2019 at 8:03 AM

1028 Magna Lane

1028 Magna Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1028 Magna Lane, Indian Trail, NC 28079

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
carpet
Indian Trail! Wonderful 2 bedroom townhouse in Taylor Glenn! Fully equipped kitchen w/ breakfast bar. Living area has large windows, dual master suites, with full size bathrooms & walk in closets. 1 car garage and patio ! Newer carpet and paint!Great location to 485 and 74!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,125, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,125, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

