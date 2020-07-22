1028 Magna Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony garage walk in closets carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Indian Trail! Wonderful 2 bedroom townhouse in Taylor Glenn! Fully equipped kitchen w/ breakfast bar. Living area has large windows, dual master suites, with full size bathrooms & walk in closets. 1 car garage and patio ! Newer carpet and paint!Great location to 485 and 74!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,125, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,125, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.