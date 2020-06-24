All apartments in Indian Trail
Last updated May 3 2020 at 7:15 PM

1015 Taylor Glenn Lane

1015 Taylor Glenn Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1015 Taylor Glenn Lane, Indian Trail, NC 28079

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
MASTER BR ON MAIN LEVEL! This gorgeous former model home makes a statement. Offering ~3000 s.f., this 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath home has a large open loft/bonus area overlooking a two-story great room with a grand chandelier. Main level has incredible wood flooring throughout the main living areas, including the master bedroom. Kitchen has tile flooring, granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliance. Master bedroom has trey ceiling and wood floor, and the master bathroom has incredible travertine tilework, granite and custom closet shelving. Private backyard has expansive covered patio with lovely landscaping, perfect for entertaining or relaxing. Rock on your front porch w/ view of community pond and fountain. This is a must see!

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of covid-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1015 Taylor Glenn Lane have any available units?
1015 Taylor Glenn Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indian Trail, NC.
What amenities does 1015 Taylor Glenn Lane have?
Some of 1015 Taylor Glenn Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1015 Taylor Glenn Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1015 Taylor Glenn Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1015 Taylor Glenn Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1015 Taylor Glenn Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1015 Taylor Glenn Lane offer parking?
No, 1015 Taylor Glenn Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1015 Taylor Glenn Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1015 Taylor Glenn Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1015 Taylor Glenn Lane have a pool?
No, 1015 Taylor Glenn Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1015 Taylor Glenn Lane have accessible units?
No, 1015 Taylor Glenn Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1015 Taylor Glenn Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1015 Taylor Glenn Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1015 Taylor Glenn Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1015 Taylor Glenn Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
