Indian Trail, NC
1006 Terrapin Street
Last updated May 22 2020 at 9:55 AM

1006 Terrapin Street

1006 Terrapin Street · No Longer Available
Location

1006 Terrapin Street, Indian Trail, NC 28079

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
fireplace
bathtub
range
oven
1006 Terrapin Street - **RECENTLY REDUCED*

This BEAUTIFUL 5 bedroom, 3 bath home features a downstairs bedroom and full bath (hard to find and great for visitors!). Open floorplan with a huge great room complete with fireplace. AMAZING kitchen with 42-inch cabinets, pantry, breakfast area, gas range/oven and refrigerator included. Formal dining room with wainscoting and tray ceiling. Master Suite is located upstairs with tray ceiling, HUGE closet, two separate vanities in bathroom, soaking tub and step-in shower. Three additional bedrooms upstairs and secondary bath with dual vanity. Treed backyard for privacy. Two car garage. Washer/dryer included! Located in the Annandale Community. THIS IS A MUST SEE!!!

Take exit 30A toward Interstate 485 Outer S/Interstate 77 S/Pineville. Keep left at the fork to continue toward I-485 Outer. Keep left, follow signs for Interstate 485 Outer S/Interstate 77 S and merge onto I-485 Outer. Take exit 51 B-A to merge onto US-74 E/E Independence Blvd/E Independence Expy toward Monroe.Continue straight to stay on US-74 E/E Independence Blvd/E Independence Expy. Slight left onto Monroe Expy/U.S. 74 Bypass Rd
Toll road. Take the exit toward Unionville - Indian Trail Rd W.Turn left onto Unionville - Indian Trail Rd W. Turn left onto Poplin Rd. Turn left onto Potomac Rd .Turn right onto Terrapin St.

(RLNE4779514)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1006 Terrapin Street have any available units?
1006 Terrapin Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indian Trail, NC.
What amenities does 1006 Terrapin Street have?
Some of 1006 Terrapin Street's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1006 Terrapin Street currently offering any rent specials?
1006 Terrapin Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1006 Terrapin Street pet-friendly?
No, 1006 Terrapin Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indian Trail.
Does 1006 Terrapin Street offer parking?
Yes, 1006 Terrapin Street offers parking.
Does 1006 Terrapin Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1006 Terrapin Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1006 Terrapin Street have a pool?
No, 1006 Terrapin Street does not have a pool.
Does 1006 Terrapin Street have accessible units?
No, 1006 Terrapin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1006 Terrapin Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1006 Terrapin Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1006 Terrapin Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1006 Terrapin Street does not have units with air conditioning.
