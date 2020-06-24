Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

1006 Terrapin Street - **RECENTLY REDUCED*



This BEAUTIFUL 5 bedroom, 3 bath home features a downstairs bedroom and full bath (hard to find and great for visitors!). Open floorplan with a huge great room complete with fireplace. AMAZING kitchen with 42-inch cabinets, pantry, breakfast area, gas range/oven and refrigerator included. Formal dining room with wainscoting and tray ceiling. Master Suite is located upstairs with tray ceiling, HUGE closet, two separate vanities in bathroom, soaking tub and step-in shower. Three additional bedrooms upstairs and secondary bath with dual vanity. Treed backyard for privacy. Two car garage. Washer/dryer included! Located in the Annandale Community. THIS IS A MUST SEE!!!



Take exit 30A toward Interstate 485 Outer S/Interstate 77 S/Pineville. Keep left at the fork to continue toward I-485 Outer. Keep left, follow signs for Interstate 485 Outer S/Interstate 77 S and merge onto I-485 Outer. Take exit 51 B-A to merge onto US-74 E/E Independence Blvd/E Independence Expy toward Monroe.Continue straight to stay on US-74 E/E Independence Blvd/E Independence Expy. Slight left onto Monroe Expy/U.S. 74 Bypass Rd

Toll road. Take the exit toward Unionville - Indian Trail Rd W.Turn left onto Unionville - Indian Trail Rd W. Turn left onto Poplin Rd. Turn left onto Potomac Rd .Turn right onto Terrapin St.



(RLNE4779514)