Last updated April 22 2020 at 11:35 PM

1005 Affirmed Drive

1005 Affirmed Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1005 Affirmed Drive, Indian Trail, NC 28079

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
garage
This home has an amazing kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops, tons of storage space. Hardwood floors throughout the house, tile floors in bathrooms & bedrooms with carpet. Beautiful master bedroom with a garden tub in the bathroom. Great amenities & including a club house and much more! Final cleaning will be done prior to new tenant moving in. NO SECTION 8. Pets accepted on case by case basis. No smoking inside. $1595 deposit, and $350/pet deposit. You can tour the home at your convenience without having to make an appointment. You will find a lock box on the door with a key inside. Register at www.Rently.com in order to get access to the code for that lock box. Access code only lasts for one hour. All applications must be submitted online on our website www.jlfmanagement.com Each adult applicant 18yrs and older living in the home, will be required to pay a $40 application fee . You must have verifiable rental history. You're credit can have challenges and is not as important in qualifying as good rental history in the application process

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1005 Affirmed Drive have any available units?
1005 Affirmed Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indian Trail, NC.
What amenities does 1005 Affirmed Drive have?
Some of 1005 Affirmed Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1005 Affirmed Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1005 Affirmed Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1005 Affirmed Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1005 Affirmed Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1005 Affirmed Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1005 Affirmed Drive offers parking.
Does 1005 Affirmed Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1005 Affirmed Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1005 Affirmed Drive have a pool?
No, 1005 Affirmed Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1005 Affirmed Drive have accessible units?
No, 1005 Affirmed Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1005 Affirmed Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1005 Affirmed Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1005 Affirmed Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1005 Affirmed Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

