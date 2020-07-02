1005 Affirmed Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking garage

This home has an amazing kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops, tons of storage space. Hardwood floors throughout the house, tile floors in bathrooms & bedrooms with carpet. Beautiful master bedroom with a garden tub in the bathroom. Great amenities & including a club house and much more! Final cleaning will be done prior to new tenant moving in. NO SECTION 8. Pets accepted on case by case basis. No smoking inside. $1595 deposit, and $350/pet deposit. You can tour the home at your convenience without having to make an appointment. You will find a lock box on the door with a key inside. Register at www.Rently.com in order to get access to the code for that lock box. Access code only lasts for one hour. All applications must be submitted online on our website www.jlfmanagement.com Each adult applicant 18yrs and older living in the home, will be required to pay a $40 application fee . You must have verifiable rental history. You're credit can have challenges and is not as important in qualifying as good rental history in the application process