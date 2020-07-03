1000 Whaley View Place

Amenities

pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

The space that this home offers is unbelievably grand and it has too many features to list. When on tour you will be able to check out the fully equipped, expansive kitchen. You will definitely be cooking in elegance using the stainless steel appliances and utilizing the ample amount of counter space and cabinet space. The architectural details in the home are further enhanced with columns which divide the dining room and kitchen, while still allowing an open feel to the room. The home is also surrounded by gorgeous windows throughout this home. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.