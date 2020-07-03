All apartments in Indian Trail
1000 Whaley View Place

1000 Whaley View Place · No Longer Available
Location

1000 Whaley View Place, Indian Trail, NC 28079
Brandon Oaks

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
The space that this home offers is unbelievably grand and it has too many features to list. When on tour you will be able to check out the fully equipped, expansive kitchen. You will definitely be cooking in elegance using the stainless steel appliances and utilizing the ample amount of counter space and cabinet space. The architectural details in the home are further enhanced with columns which divide the dining room and kitchen, while still allowing an open feel to the room. The home is also surrounded by gorgeous windows throughout this home. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1000 Whaley View Place have any available units?
1000 Whaley View Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indian Trail, NC.
Is 1000 Whaley View Place currently offering any rent specials?
1000 Whaley View Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 Whaley View Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1000 Whaley View Place is pet friendly.
Does 1000 Whaley View Place offer parking?
No, 1000 Whaley View Place does not offer parking.
Does 1000 Whaley View Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1000 Whaley View Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 Whaley View Place have a pool?
No, 1000 Whaley View Place does not have a pool.
Does 1000 Whaley View Place have accessible units?
No, 1000 Whaley View Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 Whaley View Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1000 Whaley View Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1000 Whaley View Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1000 Whaley View Place does not have units with air conditioning.

