Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:07 AM

15214 Tracy Beth Road

15214 Tracy Beth Road · No Longer Available
Location

15214 Tracy Beth Road, Huntersville, NC 28078

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
AVAILABLE SOON and now accepting applications! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15214 Tracy Beth Road have any available units?
15214 Tracy Beth Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
Is 15214 Tracy Beth Road currently offering any rent specials?
15214 Tracy Beth Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15214 Tracy Beth Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 15214 Tracy Beth Road is pet friendly.
Does 15214 Tracy Beth Road offer parking?
No, 15214 Tracy Beth Road does not offer parking.
Does 15214 Tracy Beth Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15214 Tracy Beth Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15214 Tracy Beth Road have a pool?
No, 15214 Tracy Beth Road does not have a pool.
Does 15214 Tracy Beth Road have accessible units?
No, 15214 Tracy Beth Road does not have accessible units.
Does 15214 Tracy Beth Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 15214 Tracy Beth Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15214 Tracy Beth Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 15214 Tracy Beth Road does not have units with air conditioning.
