south view
133 Apartments for rent in South View, Hope Mills, NC
Birchfield Fine Apartment Homes
3511 Birchfield Ct, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$900
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,030
1464 sqft
With a convenient location in Fayetteville, North Carolina, near a new movie theater, a shopping center, restaurants, and more, life at Birchfield Fine Apartment Homes is all about convenience and luxury.
The Astoria Apartment Homes
405 Grand Wailea Dr, Hope Mills, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,010
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,272
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,323
1308 sqft
A short drive from I-95 and Highway 162. Luxury, open-plan apartments with separate dining room, a bathtub, carpet, and a patio or balcony. Residents have use of a pool, a playground, a gym and clubhouse.
2236 Andalusian Dr
2236 Andalusian Drive, Hope Mills, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2230 sqft
Large 3 Bedroom Home Near Fort Bragg! - Property Id: 295871 This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is coming available for rent in the beginning of July! It features ample living space, a three car garage, stainless steel appliances, granite
3520 Castlefield Ln
3520 Castlefield Lane, Hope Mills, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
2900 sqft
Coming Soon (Mid Aug.) 3520 Castlefield (Pet-Friendly) - Coming Soon (Mid Aug.) Wonderful family home conveniently located behind the Millstone Theater Mall Area.
4001 Trenchholm Lane
4001 Trenchholm Lane, Hope Mills, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1701 sqft
4001 Trenchholm Lane Available 08/07/20 GORGEOUS 3 Bedroom Home Located in Brookridge! - Fall in love with this BEAUTIFUL ranch-style home, located in the Brookridge subdivision.
5463 Trade St
5463 Trade Street, Hope Mills, NC
2 Bedrooms
$700
800 sqft
Immaculate Apartment in Hope Mills - Historic Trade St. Apartment.within walking distance to Hope Mills Lake. 2 Bedrooms, Living Room, 1 Bath with Shower Only. Central AC/Heat, Ceiling Fans, No W/D Hookups but laundromat in close proximity.
4311 Sorrel Court
4311 Sorrel Court, Hope Mills, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
Beautiful 4 bedroom / 2.5 bath home located in the Steeplechase subdivision in Parkton. Home features foyer, large living room with fireplace. Kitchen has lots of cabinets and counter space, a pantry and tile flooring.
632 Alexwood Dr
632 Alexwood Drive, Cumberland County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$895
1400 sqft
632 Alexwood Dr Available 07/22/20 Elk Run subdivision - Adorable cottage is perfect for you and your family. Home is conveniently located in Hope Mills, close to highway 301. Features include a great room with fireplace and cathedral ceilings.
3405 Castlefield Lane
3405 Castlefield Lane, Hope Mills, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,625
Beautiful 4 bdrm 2.5 bth located near Millstone Theatre in Hope Mills. Custom features include Formal Dining Room with coffered ceilings and a Great Room with fireplace.
2107 Queen Elizabeth Lane
2107 Queen Elizabeth Lane, Hope Mills, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1975 sqft
2107 Queen Elizabeth Lane Available 07/01/20 NEW LISTING - Fenced Back Yard, Double Garage, 4 Bedrooms! - IMMACULATE home in Hope Mills. 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home boasts formal dining room and spacious eat-in kitchen with beautiful hardwood floors.
1725 Cherry Point Drive
1725 Cherry Point Dr, Cumberland County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1920 sqft
1725 Cherry Point Drive Available 06/05/20 New Construction in Grays Creek! - Extra Large Privacy Fenced Back Yard! The Maplewood plan features a foyer, Kitchen with Island & stainless steel appliances, dining area, living room downstairs.
3209 Byrd Circle
3209 Byrd Circle, Hope Mills, NC
3 Bedrooms
$870
1150 sqft
3209 Byrd Circle (No Pets) - Quaint 3 bedroom home with updated kitchen and bathrooms to include flooring, faucets, lighting, appliances, hardware, new commodes, new vanities and accessory bars. Spacious fenced-in back yard.
149 WADING CREEK UNIT 102
149 Wading Creek Lane, Cumberland County, NC
1 Bedroom
$650
900 sqft
CLIFFS OF ROCKFISH - 149 WADING CREEK LN UNIT 102-CLIFFS OF ROCK FISH-900+ SQ/FT.
3026 Akron Drive
3026 Akron Drive, Cumberland County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$850
1140 sqft
Nice 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home Located In Hope Mills. This home Features a Living Room with Stone Fireplace, Dining Area, Separate Den with Laundry Room and Kitchen with Range, Dishwasher and Refrigerator.
1524 Thoroughbred Trail
1524 Thouroughbred Trail, Hope Mills, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bathrooms home in the Steeple Chase subdivision. Large great room with fireplace. Trey ceilings. Large kitchen with all appliances. Master suite. Master bathroom has garden tub and separate shower. Back yard with deck.
6070 Camden Rd.
6070 Camden Road, Cumberland County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
3120 sqft
6070 Camden Rd., Fayetteville, NC 28306 - Updated home with close to 3 acres of land. Located right across from Millstone Cinemas and shopping. This house is a must to see. Home has 3 porch/patio areas.
3207 Sperry Branch Way Unit 203
3207 Sperry Branch Way, Cumberland County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$700
Look No Farther 2 Bedroom - 2 Bath Condo Move In Ready Open Floor Plan! (RJ) - Look No Farther 2 Bedroom - 2 Bath Condo Upstairs..
3914 Goforth Drive
3914 Goforth Drive, Cumberland County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$875
1206 sqft
Cute 3 Bedroom/2 bath 1206 square foot home in Legion Hills! Kitchen equipped with range, dishwasher, disposal, refrigerator; washer and dryer hook-ups, fenced in back yard with deck, a garage and fireplace.
3219 Bolt Rock Way Unit 104
3219 Bolt Rock Way, Cumberland County, NC
1 Bedroom
$625
636 sqft
Cozy 1 Bedroom - 1 Bath Condo Open Floor Plan! (RJ) - Cozy 1 Bedroom - 1 Bath Condo Open Floor Plan! This will not last -Fully Equipped Kitchen with Washer & Dryer Connections!! Utilities: PWC 910-483-1382 (RLNE5922631)
Results within 1 mile of South View
1425 Snowy Egret
1425 Snowy Egret Drive, Cumberland County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1425 Snowy Egret - Better than new home. Front porch and back patio in fenced in yard. Great room with cathedral ceiling, electric fireplace and beautiful mantle. Eat-in kitchen. Split bedroom plan.
3235 Gainey Rd
3235 Gainey Road, Cumberland County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1800 sqft
Coming Soon (Early-Mid Aug) 3235 Gainey Rd. (Pet-Friendly) - Coming Soon (Early-Mid Aug) This is a true Ranch style home that sits on 2 acres of land and comfortably provides almost 1800 sq ft of living space.
4013 Quarry Hollow Drive
4013 Quarry Hollow Drive, Cumberland County, NC
5 Bedrooms
$1,900
Located in the Jack Britt, Stoney Point school district. Great location, Lots of space, open kitchen, master downstairs, lawn care, and quarterly extermination included in the lease payment. No lawnmower needed!
2612 Downs Place
2612 Downs Place, Cumberland County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$850
1400 sqft
Woodlea subdivision - 2612 Downs Pl. Fayetteville, NC 28304. Rustic ranch with 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bath home with 1400 sq. ft of living space. Home features; Living room with hardwood floors. Eat in kitchen with range and refrigerator.
1202 Brickyard Drive
1202 Brickyard Drive, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1847 sqft
Beautiful, contemporary 3 bdrm 2.5 bth house. Open floor plan with Great Room with fireplace. Spacious kitchen with island, stainless steel appliances and pantry. Mstr bdrm with trey ceilings and mstr bth.