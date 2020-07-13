/
pet friendly apartments
146 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Hope Mills, NC
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
South View
The Astoria Apartment Homes
405 Grand Wailea Dr, Hope Mills, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,010
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,272
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,323
1308 sqft
A short drive from I-95 and Highway 162. Luxury, open-plan apartments with separate dining room, a bathtub, carpet, and a patio or balcony. Residents have use of a pool, a playground, a gym and clubhouse.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
South View
2236 Andalusian Dr
2236 Andalusian Drive, Hope Mills, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2230 sqft
Large 3 Bedroom Home Near Fort Bragg! - Property Id: 295871 This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is coming available for rent in the beginning of July! It features ample living space, a three car garage, stainless steel appliances, granite
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
South View
3520 Castlefield Ln
3520 Castlefield Lane, Hope Mills, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
2900 sqft
Coming Soon (Mid Aug.) 3520 Castlefield (Pet-Friendly) - Coming Soon (Mid Aug.) Wonderful family home conveniently located behind the Millstone Theater Mall Area.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
South View
4001 Trenchholm Lane
4001 Trenchholm Lane, Hope Mills, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1701 sqft
4001 Trenchholm Lane Available 08/07/20 GORGEOUS 3 Bedroom Home Located in Brookridge! - Fall in love with this BEAUTIFUL ranch-style home, located in the Brookridge subdivision.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
South View
2107 Queen Elizabeth Lane
2107 Queen Elizabeth Lane, Hope Mills, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1975 sqft
2107 Queen Elizabeth Lane Available 07/01/20 NEW LISTING - Fenced Back Yard, Double Garage, 4 Bedrooms! - IMMACULATE home in Hope Mills. 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home boasts formal dining room and spacious eat-in kitchen with beautiful hardwood floors.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
South View
3209 Byrd Circle
3209 Byrd Circle, Hope Mills, NC
3 Bedrooms
$870
1150 sqft
3209 Byrd Circle (No Pets) - Quaint 3 bedroom home with updated kitchen and bathrooms to include flooring, faucets, lighting, appliances, hardware, new commodes, new vanities and accessory bars. Spacious fenced-in back yard.
Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
Douglas Byrd
2860 Chillingworth Drive
2860 Chillingworth Drive, Hope Mills, NC
3 Bedrooms
$895
1310 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed / bath house in Meadowbrook! This 1310 sq. ft. home features a fenced backyard, patio, double garage, W/D hookups, Great Room, and dining/kitchen combo equipped with a range, dishwasher, disposal and refrigerator.
Results within 1 mile of Hope Mills
Last updated July 13 at 06:03am
Jack Britt
Grove at Park Place
2640 Latrobe Avenue, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$890
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1325 sqft
Imagine your life elevated to a whole new level. The Grove at Park Place, located in the heart of Fayetteville, NC, is a BRAND NEW community with luxury living at its finest.
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
Jack Britt
2524 Lull Water Drive
2524 Lull Water Drive, Cumberland County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
2005 sqft
Beautiful 3 bdrm 2 bth house located in Jack Britt school district. Great Room with vaulted ceiling. Formal Dining Room with beautiful hardwoods and palladium window.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Douglas Byrd
3031 Walesby Dr.
3031 Walesby Drive, Cumberland County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$970
1000 sqft
3031 Walesby (Small Pets) - 3 bed, 2 bath Ranch home. Single garage. Only small pets will be considered. 2 pet max and a $250 non-refundable fee per pet.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
South View
6070 Camden Rd.
6070 Camden Road, Cumberland County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
3120 sqft
6070 Camden Rd., Fayetteville, NC 28306 - Updated home with close to 3 acres of land. Located right across from Millstone Cinemas and shopping. This house is a must to see. Home has 3 porch/patio areas.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
Jack Britt
2767 Bardolino Dr
2767 Bardolino Drive, Cumberland County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,620
2300 sqft
Coming Soon (Late July.) 2767 Bardolino (Pets Considered) - Coming Soon (Late July. Fantastic 4BR/2.5 bath home located in the sought out Jack Britt school district. Features a walking path to both elem & middle schools.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
Jack Britt
2426 Market Hill Drive
2426 Market Hill Drive, Cumberland County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2514 sqft
2426 Market Hill Drive Available 08/01/20 ESTATES AT CAMDEN - A must see Two Story home in the Jack Britt School District with a Grande, Two Story Foyer Entrance, Rich Bamboo Flooring throughout the downstairs, Screened Back Porch, Covered Front
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
South View
3914 Goforth Drive
3914 Goforth Drive, Cumberland County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$875
1206 sqft
Cute 3 Bedroom/2 bath 1206 square foot home in Legion Hills! Kitchen equipped with range, dishwasher, disposal, refrigerator; washer and dryer hook-ups, fenced in back yard with deck, a garage and fireplace.
Results within 5 miles of Hope Mills
Last updated July 13 at 06:11am
Westover
The Regency Luxury Apartments
505 Regency Dr, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$865
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,155
1379 sqft
Live in luxury at The Regency in Fayetteville, and enjoy comforts such as spacious kitchen, master bedroom-suite, private outdoor-space. Community amenities include a coffee-bar, pool, fitness, business-center, tennis and volleyball courts, amid gorgeous landscaped grounds.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
Westover
Village at Cliffdale
567 Cutchen Ln, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$755
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
833 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$920
1306 sqft
At the Village at Cliffdale Apartments, our apartment homes, exquisite amenities and convenient location are offered at excellent prices.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
Seventy-First
Chason Ridge
600 Scotia Ln, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$834
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$878
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,023
1325 sqft
1, 2 and 3 Bedroom Apartments in Fayetteville, NC Designed with your busy lifestyle in mind, Chason Ridge is the perfect place to relax after a long day.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
Westover
Morganton Place
5650 Netherfield Pl, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$725
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$905
1356 sqft
If you are seeking style, affordability and quality in an apartment home, then Morganton Place Apartments is for you.
Last updated July 13 at 06:37am
Seventy-First
Austin Creek
1131 Capeharbor Ct, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$815
1100 sqft
Come Live the Difference at Austin Creek Apartments in Fayetteville, NC! Imagine being able to come home and relax in a quaint community surrounded by lavish grounds, soaring pine trees with wooded views and yet only minutes from all the
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
Douglas Byrd
Douglas Square
5052 Watauga Rd, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$650
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$665
937 sqft
For those seeking a life of convenience and relaxation, welcome home to the Douglas Square on Hope Mills. Our elevated customer experience and quality amenities promote what matters most: wellness, leisure, and time well spent at home.
Last updated July 13 at 06:16am
Westover
Lakeshore Grande
505 Regency Dr, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$870
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Imagine living in the center of everything yet hidden in a secluded setting just off Campground Road! Thats just what youll have at Lakeshore Grande Luxury Apartment Homes, where you can retreat with your laptop to the privacy of your tree-shaded
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
Westover
Legacy at Cross Creek
570 Castle Rising Rd, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$860
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,015
1443 sqft
Furnished apartments with patio/balcony. Community with 24-hour gym, a pool, a car-wash area, and volleyball, basketball and tennis courts. Just off All-American Highway within commuting distance of Fort Bragg, Cape Fear Hospital and Pope AFB.
Last updated July 13 at 06:34am
Seventy-First
Hidden Lake
6406 Hidden Lake Loop, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$840
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$995
1240 sqft
Welcome to the relaxed elegance of Hidden Lake Apartments in Fayetteville, NC. A combination of custom home distinction, comfort and privacy awaits you with choices of a 1, 2, or 3 bedroom apartment homes.
Last updated July 13 at 06:08am
Seventy-First
Wayside
6408 Hidden Lake Loop, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$710
1050 sqft
It has all come together beautifully at Wayside Apartments in Raeford, NC where you will find our spacious 2 bedroom duplex-style homes that melt effortlessly into the beautiful surrounding landscape.
