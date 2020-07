Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Lovely home located in the Forest Springs subdivision with community pool. Hardwood floor through out the first floor. Kitchen has granite top with stainless steel appliances. Large master bedroom with separate shower and garden tub. Welcome home with fresh new paint through out the house. Conveniently located near HWY 540 and walking distance to Holly Springs Towne Center.