All apartments in Holly Ridge
Find more places like 246 Red Carnation Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Holly Ridge, NC
/
246 Red Carnation Drive
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:42 PM

246 Red Carnation Drive

246 Red Carnation Drive · (910) 327-1214
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Holly Ridge
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

246 Red Carnation Drive, Holly Ridge, NC 28445

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,525

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1578 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
Only 12 miles to Stone Bay/MARSOC gate, 14 to Camp Lejeune Sneads Ferry gate and 21 to MCAS New River gate! Located in Neighborhoods of Holly Ridge 3 bedroom 2 bath home is available for rent. Sitting on a corner lot complete with an irrigation system and mature landscaping! Beautiful laminate floors throughout the living room, formal dining room and kitchen! The family room has vaulted ceilings and a fireplace with gas logs. The kitchen features granite counter tops, appliance, and an eating area with a bay window. The master suite is spacious and offers a vaulted ceiling. The master bath has dual vanities, a separate tile shower and a soaking tub! There is also 2 nice sized bedrooms with walk in closets and a guest bathroom. The backyard has a 6ft privacy fence and a shed for extra storage. Call today to scheduled a showing. Dogs negotiable, no cat allowed. Available August 7, 2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 246 Red Carnation Drive have any available units?
246 Red Carnation Drive has a unit available for $1,525 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 246 Red Carnation Drive have?
Some of 246 Red Carnation Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 246 Red Carnation Drive currently offering any rent specials?
246 Red Carnation Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 246 Red Carnation Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 246 Red Carnation Drive is pet friendly.
Does 246 Red Carnation Drive offer parking?
Yes, 246 Red Carnation Drive does offer parking.
Does 246 Red Carnation Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 246 Red Carnation Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 246 Red Carnation Drive have a pool?
No, 246 Red Carnation Drive does not have a pool.
Does 246 Red Carnation Drive have accessible units?
No, 246 Red Carnation Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 246 Red Carnation Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 246 Red Carnation Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 246 Red Carnation Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 246 Red Carnation Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 246 Red Carnation Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Holly Ridge 3 BedroomsHolly Ridge Apartments with Balcony
Holly Ridge Apartments with GarageHolly Ridge Apartments with Parking
Holly Ridge Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Wilmington, NCJacksonville, NCNew Bern, NCLeland, NCNorthchase, NCHampstead, NCSneads Ferry, NCKings Grant, NC
Newport, NCCarolina Beach, NCPiney Green, NCHavelock, NCEmerald Isle, NCJames City, NCSilver Lake, NC
Swansboro, NCMurraysville, NCRiver Bend, NCSkippers Corner, NCMorehead City, NCFairfield Harbour, NCHalf Moon, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Cape Fear Community CollegeCraven Community College
University of North Carolina Wilmington
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity