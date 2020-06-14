246 Red Carnation Drive

Amenities
Only 12 miles to Stone Bay/MARSOC gate, 14 to Camp Lejeune Sneads Ferry gate and 21 to MCAS New River gate! Located in Neighborhoods of Holly Ridge 3 bedroom 2 bath home is available for rent. Sitting on a corner lot complete with an irrigation system and mature landscaping! Beautiful laminate floors throughout the living room, formal dining room and kitchen! The family room has vaulted ceilings and a fireplace with gas logs. The kitchen features granite counter tops, appliance, and an eating area with a bay window. The master suite is spacious and offers a vaulted ceiling. The master bath has dual vanities, a separate tile shower and a soaking tub! There is also 2 nice sized bedrooms with walk in closets and a guest bathroom. The backyard has a 6ft privacy fence and a shed for extra storage. Call today to scheduled a showing. Dogs negotiable, no cat allowed. Available August 7, 2020