pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:23 AM
20 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Holly Ridge, NC
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
403 Tree Court
403 Tree Ct, Holly Ridge, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1600 sqft
403 Tree Court Available 08/07/20 Holly Ridge / 3 Bedrooms 2 Bath / Ready August 7th - HOLLY RIDGE! Cute 3 Bedroom / 2 Bath with FROG! Freshly painted with new carpet. Fenced in backyard with 2 car garage. Tenant is responsible for all utilities.
Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
506 NC Hwy 17
506 US Highway 17 N, Holly Ridge, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
506 NC Hwy 17 Available 05/08/20 Centrally located Holly Ridge 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home - 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home located in Holly Ridge. Set off the main road with a nice size front and back yard.
Results within 5 miles of Holly Ridge
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
265 Silver Creek Loop
265 Silver Creek Loop, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
265 Silver Creek Loop Available 08/07/20 Beautiful 3BR/2.5Bath home with Bonus in Sneads Ferry - Beautiful brick 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home located in The Landing in Mill Creek neighborhood in Sneads Ferry.
Last updated July 13 at 07:26am
1 Unit Available
202 Willow Run Road
202 Willow Run Road, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2211 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath home in the pristine community of North Shore Country Club. Enjoy a spacious kitchen with large eat-in dining nook, large island, and breakfast bar overlooking the tranquil back yard.
Last updated July 13 at 07:26am
1 Unit Available
435 Belvedere Drive
435 Belvedere Dr, Surf City, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1404 sqft
Pristine 3 bedroom, 2 bath home, two car garage, fenced in back yard with all the upgrades in The Cottages, Neighborhoods of Holly Ridge. Covered rocking chair front porch and rear deck.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
318 Osprey Point Dr.
318 Osprey Point Drive, Onslow County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
2320 sqft
4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Home in Sneads Ferry - This beautiful home in the Creeks Edge subdivision of Sneads Ferry features 4 bedrooms, 2.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
506 Oyster Rock Lane
506 Oyster Rock Lane, Onslow County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
506 Oyster Rock Lane Available 07/23/20 Town Home located in Sneads Ferry - Townhouse located in Sneads Ferry-close to the beach This townhouse offers abundant closet space including a walk-in closet in master bedroom, a large walk in pantry for the
Results within 10 miles of Holly Ridge
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1640 Chadwick Shores
1640 Chadwick Shores Drive, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1640 Chadwick Shores Available 09/01/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with office/den located in Chadwick Shores - Beautiful two story located in Sneads Ferry close to Topsail Beaches, Stone Bay and Camp Lejeune. This 3 Bedroom 2.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
305 Citation Ln
305 Citation Lane, Sneads Ferry, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,270
Available 09/01/20 Community Pool/Clubhouse/boat dock& ramp - Property Id: 310978 NEW Flooring, Paint, Kitchen cabinets! Pets Allowed with non-refundable pet fee of $250 Available Sept 1-NO SHOWINGS UNTIL WORK IS COMPLETED NOTE:PICTURES ARE OLD
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
102 E Bay Drive
102 East Bay Drive, Sneads Ferry, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2400 sqft
Waterfront Townhome including BOAT SLIP and lift in Bayshore Marina! - Enjoy the finest in Waterfront living!! This boat ready rental, located in the desirable Bayshore Marina community in Sneads Ferry, features a 40’ boat slip with electric lift
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
198 Marina Wynd Way
198 Marina Wynd Way, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2469 sqft
198 Marina Wynd Drive - Home for Rent in the DESIRABLE GATED COMMUNITY of Mimosa Bay! This community offers boat dock access, pool & clubhouse and is located near MARSOC, Courthouse Bay, Stone Bay & surrounding beaches! This beautiful home features
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
105 Phoebee Ct
105 Phoebee Court, Pender County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2000 sqft
105 Phoebee Ct Available 08/01/20 Hampstead Short term or long - This is a superb town house in the Palms at Belvedere.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
209 Justice Farms Dr
209 Justice Farm Dr, Onslow County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1120 sqft
$400 OFF 1ST MONTH!!! 209 Justice Farms Drive - 2 Bedroom/2.5 Bath - Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhouse located in the Justice Farms community in Sneads Ferry NC.
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
607 Riva Ridge Road
607 Riva Ridge Road, Sneads Ferry, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Awesome, like-new, three bedroom home with HUGE 14x24 bonus room! Brand new paint throughout and brand new carpet upstairs! Tile in wet areas, and hardwood floors in dining and living rooms.
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
308 E Dolphin View
308 East Dolphin View Court, Onslow County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
3045 sqft
Breathtaking 4 bedroom, 3.
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
131 Gemstone Drive
131 Gemstone Drive, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
The street name is the first indication that you have truly stumbled upon a Hidden Gem! This three bedroom, three bath *furnished* home with a bonus room and two car garage in the neighborhood of Stone Bay provides a breathtaking view of the New
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
345 Chadwick Shores Dr
345 Chadwick Shores Drive, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Available 05/15/20 WATERFRONT/BOAT DOCK - Property Id: 243659 NO SHOWINGS BEFORE MAY 4 -TO AVOID EXTRA APP FEES REQUEST AN APPLICATION FROM US DO NOT APPLY ON-LINE Older Charming home on Chadwick Bay Located in the gated community of Chadwick
Last updated April 12 at 10:27am
1 Unit Available
1628 Chadwick Shores Dr
1628 Chadwick Shores Drive, Onslow County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1614 sqft
1628 Chadwick Shores Dr Available 06/01/20 Chadwick Shores BIG yard - This lovely home is situated on a big fenced in lot, with a huge entertaining deck and screened porch. Modern kitchen opens to living area.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
122 Shellbank Dr
122 Shellbank Drive, Onslow County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
122 Shellbank Dr Available 08/01/20 Spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Chadwick Shores! - A beautiful and spacious home located in the gated community of Chadwick Shores.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
416 S Anderson Blvd Unit D
416 South Anderson Boulevard, Topsail Beach, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
416 S Anderson Blvd Unit D Available 07/13/20 FULLY FURNISHED, ALL INCLUSIVE RENTAL $1400/MONTH!!! Photos coming soon! - This Beach Cottage will not last long! Offering a fully furnished, all inclusive rental rate! A short walk to public beach
