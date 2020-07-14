All apartments in Hillsborough
Ardmore Cates Creek
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:26 AM

Ardmore Cates Creek

100 Waterstone Park Circle · (919) 891-6354
Location

100 Waterstone Park Circle, Hillsborough, NC 27278

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 days AGO

1 Bedroom

1 Bedroom-1

$1,010

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 753 sqft

1 Bedroom-2

$1,045

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 753 sqft

2 Bedrooms

2 Bedroom-1

$1,285

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1103 sqft

2 Bedroom-2

$1,325

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1103 sqft

3 Bedrooms

3 Bedroom-1

$1,475

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1509 sqft

3 Bedroom-2

$1,495

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1509 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ardmore Cates Creek.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
package receiving
pet friendly
accessible
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
conference room
e-payments
green community
internet access
internet cafe
media room
playground
rdmore Cates Creek is Hillsborough's newest and most luxurious apartment community. Downtown Hillsborough and I-85 & I-40 are just around the corner without the hustle and bustle of highway traffic! Come see all that Ardmore Cates Creek has to offer! You'll be proud to call us home. We offer unmatched amenities including a saltwater swimming pool with large sun deck, grilling pavilion with big screen TV and fire place, resident lounge with business center, and 24-hour elite fitness center!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Internet
Application Fee: $60 Per Applicant (Non-refundable)
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee (Non-refundable)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit:
fee: $400 for first pet, additional $100 for second
limit:
rent: $20/ month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Dogs
limit: 1
Cats
limit: 2
Parking Details: Garage lot. Open lot, detached garage $175-$200.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Ardmore Cates Creek have any available units?
Ardmore Cates Creek offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,010, two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,285, and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,475. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Ardmore Cates Creek have?
Some of Ardmore Cates Creek's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ardmore Cates Creek currently offering any rent specials?
Ardmore Cates Creek is offering the following rent specials: Special Summer Rates and $500 Waived Security Deposit! Schedule your virtual or in-person tour today!
Is Ardmore Cates Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, Ardmore Cates Creek is pet friendly.
Does Ardmore Cates Creek offer parking?
Yes, Ardmore Cates Creek offers parking.
Does Ardmore Cates Creek have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Ardmore Cates Creek offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Ardmore Cates Creek have a pool?
Yes, Ardmore Cates Creek has a pool.
Does Ardmore Cates Creek have accessible units?
Yes, Ardmore Cates Creek has accessible units.
Does Ardmore Cates Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Ardmore Cates Creek has units with dishwashers.
Does Ardmore Cates Creek have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Ardmore Cates Creek has units with air conditioning.
