3420 Corvair Dr

Amenities
Beautiful 3 bedroom ranch style home in High Point! - Appointments by email only.
Upgraded home just a few blocks from Oak Hallow Lake, and minutes from easy access to 74.
What you get: the property has a nice sized lot, dishwasher, new fridge, ceiling fans, nice flooring, updated paint, kitchen island, and much more!
650+ credit requirement
Pets allowed with approval and deposit.
24+ hour notice required for showings
Offered by Acorn + Oak Triad Property Management.
Please check out https://triad.acorn-oak.com for more information or email Jennifer@acorn-oak.com!
(RLNE5787708)