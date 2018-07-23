All apartments in High Point
Last updated June 15 2020

3420 Corvair Dr

3420 Corvair Drive · (336) 443-0199 ext. 63
Location

3420 Corvair Drive, High Point, NC 27265
Oakview Estates

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3420 Corvair Dr · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1919 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 bedroom ranch style home in High Point! - Appointments by email only.

Upgraded home just a few blocks from Oak Hallow Lake, and minutes from easy access to 74.

What you get: the property has a nice sized lot, dishwasher, new fridge, ceiling fans, nice flooring, updated paint, kitchen island, and much more!

650+ credit requirement
Pets allowed with approval and deposit.
24+ hour notice required for showings

Offered by Acorn + Oak Triad Property Management.
Please check out https://triad.acorn-oak.com for more information or email Jennifer@acorn-oak.com!

(RLNE5787708)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3420 Corvair Dr have any available units?
3420 Corvair Dr has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in High Point, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly High Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 3420 Corvair Dr have?
Some of 3420 Corvair Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3420 Corvair Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3420 Corvair Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3420 Corvair Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3420 Corvair Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3420 Corvair Dr offer parking?
No, 3420 Corvair Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3420 Corvair Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3420 Corvair Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3420 Corvair Dr have a pool?
No, 3420 Corvair Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3420 Corvair Dr have accessible units?
No, 3420 Corvair Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3420 Corvair Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3420 Corvair Dr has units with dishwashers.
