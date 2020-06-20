1017 Hawick Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace Property Amenities gym parking garage

Now Available! 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath Home in Burton Run! - To schedule a tour, go to our website RENTrrc.com!



Wonderful 3 bed, 2.5 bath features an open floor plan with the master on main level! Great fireplace for those cozy nights! Two car garage and large yard to garden, relax and entertain! No Pets.



No Pets.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4126554)