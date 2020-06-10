512 Cougar Place

Amenities

Available 7/1/20203 bedroom house with a living room and fireplace, dining room, kitchen equipped with range, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Chain link fence yard. Large sized yard. No smoking in house. No Pets. Wolfcreek subdivisionOur Utility & Maintenance Reduction program makes it as easy as possible by having the exact filters your home needs delivered every 60 days. You'll enjoy saving up to 15% on monthly heating & cooling bills, improved indoor air quality, and reduce your liability by simply changing it when it arrives on your doorstep. By applying, the Resident understands and agrees to auto-enrollment in the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program as a bonus amenity included in the total monthly rental payment.