Havelock, NC
512 Cougar Place
Last updated June 10 2020 at 2:47 AM

512 Cougar Place

512 Cougar Place · (252) 447-7368 ext. 7
Location

512 Cougar Place, Havelock, NC 28532

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,015

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

Available 7/1/20203 bedroom house with a living room and fireplace, dining room, kitchen equipped with range, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Chain link fence yard. Large sized yard. No smoking in house. No Pets. Wolfcreek subdivisionOur Utility & Maintenance Reduction program makes it as easy as possible by having the exact filters your home needs delivered every 60 days. You'll enjoy saving up to 15% on monthly heating & cooling bills, improved indoor air quality, and reduce your liability by simply changing it when it arrives on your doorstep. By applying, the Resident understands and agrees to auto-enrollment in the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program as a bonus amenity included in the total monthly rental payment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 512 Cougar Place have any available units?
512 Cougar Place has a unit available for $1,015 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 512 Cougar Place have?
Some of 512 Cougar Place's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 512 Cougar Place currently offering any rent specials?
512 Cougar Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 512 Cougar Place pet-friendly?
No, 512 Cougar Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Havelock.
Does 512 Cougar Place offer parking?
Yes, 512 Cougar Place does offer parking.
Does 512 Cougar Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 512 Cougar Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 512 Cougar Place have a pool?
No, 512 Cougar Place does not have a pool.
Does 512 Cougar Place have accessible units?
No, 512 Cougar Place does not have accessible units.
Does 512 Cougar Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 512 Cougar Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 512 Cougar Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 512 Cougar Place does not have units with air conditioning.
