Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly gym microwave

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym on-site laundry

118 Kenneth Blvd. - Cozy two bedroom house located in Havelock has an energy efficient heat pump.



You can inspect this home (or any of our available rentals) without an appointment during business hours by stopping in the Carteret Craven Real Estate office located INSIDE the Furniture Distributors showroom at 509 US Hwy 70 E in Havelock (across from Planet Fitness on Hwy 70).



(RLNE2644526)