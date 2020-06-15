Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

115 Manchester Rd Available 07/08/20 Desired Westbrooke Home in Havelock - Available 7/8/2020

Beautiful single family home located close to base and shopping. Large living room with gas fireplace and ceiling fan. Equipped eat-in kitchen with ample cabinet and counter space. Laundry room just off of the kitchen with washer and dryer hookups. Master bedroom has nice tray ceilings and private bathroom. Spacious fenced-in backyard with shed, covered porch, and lots of space; perfect for entertaining. 2 car garage with workbench. Pets are negotiable.

Our Utility & Maintenance Reduction program makes it as easy as possible by having the exact filters your home needs delivered every 60 days. Youll enjoy saving up to 15% on monthly heating & cooling bills, improved indoor air quality, and reduce your liability by simply changing it when it arrives on your doorstep. By applying, the Resident understands and agrees to auto-enrollment in the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program as a bonus amenity included in the total monthly rental payment.



(RLNE4292783)