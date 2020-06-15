All apartments in Havelock
115 Manchester Rd
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

115 Manchester Rd

115 Manchester Road · (252) 447-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

115 Manchester Road, Havelock, NC 28532

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 115 Manchester Rd · Avail. Jul 8

$1,215

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1450 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
115 Manchester Rd Available 07/08/20 Desired Westbrooke Home in Havelock - Available 7/8/2020
Beautiful single family home located close to base and shopping. Large living room with gas fireplace and ceiling fan. Equipped eat-in kitchen with ample cabinet and counter space. Laundry room just off of the kitchen with washer and dryer hookups. Master bedroom has nice tray ceilings and private bathroom. Spacious fenced-in backyard with shed, covered porch, and lots of space; perfect for entertaining. 2 car garage with workbench. Pets are negotiable.
Our Utility & Maintenance Reduction program makes it as easy as possible by having the exact filters your home needs delivered every 60 days. Youll enjoy saving up to 15% on monthly heating & cooling bills, improved indoor air quality, and reduce your liability by simply changing it when it arrives on your doorstep. By applying, the Resident understands and agrees to auto-enrollment in the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program as a bonus amenity included in the total monthly rental payment.

(RLNE4292783)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 Manchester Rd have any available units?
115 Manchester Rd has a unit available for $1,215 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 115 Manchester Rd have?
Some of 115 Manchester Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 Manchester Rd currently offering any rent specials?
115 Manchester Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 Manchester Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 115 Manchester Rd is pet friendly.
Does 115 Manchester Rd offer parking?
Yes, 115 Manchester Rd does offer parking.
Does 115 Manchester Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 Manchester Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 Manchester Rd have a pool?
No, 115 Manchester Rd does not have a pool.
Does 115 Manchester Rd have accessible units?
No, 115 Manchester Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 115 Manchester Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 115 Manchester Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 115 Manchester Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 115 Manchester Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
