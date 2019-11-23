All apartments in Harrisburg
Find more places like 8922 Landsdowne Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harrisburg, NC
/
8922 Landsdowne Avenue
Last updated November 23 2019 at 2:14 PM

8922 Landsdowne Avenue

8922 Ladnsdowne Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Harrisburg
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

8922 Ladnsdowne Avenue, Harrisburg, NC 28075

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
new construction
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
new construction
pet friendly
tennis court
Gorgeous New Construction Executive Home in the Beautiful Abbington Community, Move-In Ready!

4 Full-Size Bedrooms, 3.5 Bathrooms, Huge Master Suite with a Fabulous Master Bathroom with His and Her's Vanities, Large Shower and Relaxing Soaking Tub, Travertine Tile Bathroom floors, Walls, Powder Room.

Vaulted Ceiling in Living Room with Fireplace and Fanimation Ceiling Fan. Open Kitchen, great for Entertaining, a Chef's Delight; Gas Cook Top, Double-Oven, Exquisite Stacked Castle Cabinets, Rope Cabinets Crown Molding, Panel Kitchen Island, Breakfast Bar, Computer/Desk Nook, and more.

Spacious Studio or Office. Upstairs Bonus Room or Second Master Suite, Full Bathroom and Walk-In Closet. Travertine Tile in Laundry Room, Jack-and-Jill, and Full Bath Upstairs.

In Ground Irrigation System, Outdoor Lighting and Quick and Easy Access to I-485. Fantastic Neighborhood with all Amenities Included; Clubhouse, Pool, Tennis Courts, Playground and Neighborhood Sidewalks for Strolling.

Washer, Dryer, Refrigerator NOT included.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8922 Landsdowne Avenue have any available units?
8922 Landsdowne Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harrisburg, NC.
What amenities does 8922 Landsdowne Avenue have?
Some of 8922 Landsdowne Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8922 Landsdowne Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8922 Landsdowne Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8922 Landsdowne Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8922 Landsdowne Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8922 Landsdowne Avenue offer parking?
No, 8922 Landsdowne Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8922 Landsdowne Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8922 Landsdowne Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8922 Landsdowne Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 8922 Landsdowne Avenue has a pool.
Does 8922 Landsdowne Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8922 Landsdowne Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8922 Landsdowne Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8922 Landsdowne Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8922 Landsdowne Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 8922 Landsdowne Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Harrisburg 1 BedroomsHarrisburg 3 Bedrooms
Harrisburg Apartments with BalconyHarrisburg Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Harrisburg Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NC
Mooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCAsheboro, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College