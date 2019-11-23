8922 Landsdowne Avenue

Amenities

Gorgeous New Construction Executive Home in the Beautiful Abbington Community, Move-In Ready!



4 Full-Size Bedrooms, 3.5 Bathrooms, Huge Master Suite with a Fabulous Master Bathroom with His and Her's Vanities, Large Shower and Relaxing Soaking Tub, Travertine Tile Bathroom floors, Walls, Powder Room.



Vaulted Ceiling in Living Room with Fireplace and Fanimation Ceiling Fan. Open Kitchen, great for Entertaining, a Chef's Delight; Gas Cook Top, Double-Oven, Exquisite Stacked Castle Cabinets, Rope Cabinets Crown Molding, Panel Kitchen Island, Breakfast Bar, Computer/Desk Nook, and more.



Spacious Studio or Office. Upstairs Bonus Room or Second Master Suite, Full Bathroom and Walk-In Closet. Travertine Tile in Laundry Room, Jack-and-Jill, and Full Bath Upstairs.



In Ground Irrigation System, Outdoor Lighting and Quick and Easy Access to I-485. Fantastic Neighborhood with all Amenities Included; Clubhouse, Pool, Tennis Courts, Playground and Neighborhood Sidewalks for Strolling.



Washer, Dryer, Refrigerator NOT included.

