Last updated July 3 2020 at 10:44 AM

8623 Saucercup Terrace

8623 Saucercup Terrace · (704) 343-6718
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8623 Saucercup Terrace, Harrisburg, NC 28075

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,675

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2343 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
playground
tennis court
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
playground
pool
tennis court
Spacious cabarrus county home with large 4 bedrooms and a luxury owners suite featuring tray ceiling & sitting area, M Bath features Dual vanity, Separate shower & deep soaking tub. Office on Main Floor.Home is located in a quiet street & is walking distance to the community amenities such as a tennis court,pool & kids playground. At the back of the Tennis court is a green space/common area with cabana, more play area & walking trail for enjoyment. Minutes to 485, shopping, dining, transportation, medical, banks & so much more. MUST SEE!!
About 8623 Saucercup, Harrisburg, North Carolina 28075
Directions:Take I-485 to Rocky River Rd exit and travel east. Magnolia Springs is two miles on the left. Turn right on Burnage Hall Rd and right on Saucercup. House is on the left.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8623 Saucercup Terrace have any available units?
8623 Saucercup Terrace has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8623 Saucercup Terrace have?
Some of 8623 Saucercup Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8623 Saucercup Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
8623 Saucercup Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8623 Saucercup Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 8623 Saucercup Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harrisburg.
Does 8623 Saucercup Terrace offer parking?
No, 8623 Saucercup Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 8623 Saucercup Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8623 Saucercup Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8623 Saucercup Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 8623 Saucercup Terrace has a pool.
Does 8623 Saucercup Terrace have accessible units?
No, 8623 Saucercup Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 8623 Saucercup Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 8623 Saucercup Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8623 Saucercup Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 8623 Saucercup Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
