Harrisburg, NC
6727 Hickory Ridge Road
Last updated July 26 2019 at 3:44 PM

6727 Hickory Ridge Road

6727 Martha Melvin Rd · No Longer Available
Location

6727 Martha Melvin Rd, Harrisburg, NC 28075

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Nicely remodeled 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath with a small bonus/office. Located on a outstanding 2.13 acre lot right in the heart of Harrisburg, NC with wonderful Harrisburg, NC schools! Recently remodeled and ready to move into!
Nicely remodeled 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath with a small bonus/office. Located on a outstanding 2.13 acre lot right in the heart of Harrisburg, NC with outstanding Harrisburg, NC schools! Recently remodeled! Property features covered RV Parking, two small storage buildings, and a green house!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

6727 Hickory Ridge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harrisburg, NC.
Some of 6727 Hickory Ridge Road's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
6727 Hickory Ridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
No, 6727 Hickory Ridge Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harrisburg.
Yes, 6727 Hickory Ridge Road offers parking.
No, 6727 Hickory Ridge Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
No, 6727 Hickory Ridge Road does not have a pool.
No, 6727 Hickory Ridge Road does not have accessible units.
No, 6727 Hickory Ridge Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Yes, 6727 Hickory Ridge Road has units with air conditioning.
