6287 Spring Court Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

PET FRIENDLY home in quiet Harrisburg neighborhood close to downtown, shopping, and dining. Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom. Sunroom leads to the new deck and large fenced in private backyard. Lots of additional interior storage available upstairs. Property has new heating system, new flooring, new paint, new windows and numerous features that make this a great house. Lawn care is included. Owner allows up to $50/month for water/sewer/trash at no charge and also changes furnace filters and cleans dryer vent. Garage is not included with the property. Furniture is available for sale - price to be negotiated.This is a NO smoking property.