All apartments in Harrisburg
Find more places like 6287 Spring Court Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harrisburg, NC
/
6287 Spring Court Lane
Last updated May 23 2020 at 12:44 AM

6287 Spring Court Lane

6287 Spring Court Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Harrisburg
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

6287 Spring Court Ln, Harrisburg, NC 28075

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
PET FRIENDLY home in quiet Harrisburg neighborhood close to downtown, shopping, and dining. Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom. Sunroom leads to the new deck and large fenced in private backyard. Lots of additional interior storage available upstairs. Property has new heating system, new flooring, new paint, new windows and numerous features that make this a great house. Lawn care is included. Owner allows up to $50/month for water/sewer/trash at no charge and also changes furnace filters and cleans dryer vent. Garage is not included with the property. Furniture is available for sale - price to be negotiated.This is a NO smoking property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6287 Spring Court Lane have any available units?
6287 Spring Court Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harrisburg, NC.
What amenities does 6287 Spring Court Lane have?
Some of 6287 Spring Court Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6287 Spring Court Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6287 Spring Court Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6287 Spring Court Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6287 Spring Court Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6287 Spring Court Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6287 Spring Court Lane offers parking.
Does 6287 Spring Court Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6287 Spring Court Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6287 Spring Court Lane have a pool?
No, 6287 Spring Court Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6287 Spring Court Lane have accessible units?
No, 6287 Spring Court Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6287 Spring Court Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6287 Spring Court Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 6287 Spring Court Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6287 Spring Court Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Harrisburg 1 BedroomsHarrisburg 3 Bedrooms
Harrisburg Apartments with BalconyHarrisburg Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Harrisburg Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NC
Mooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCAsheboro, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College