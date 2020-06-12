6081 Diamond Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful European style, true custom build with no detail missed. No other like it in the area. Upgraded light fixture package throughout, white shaker cabinets with gorgeous hardware and quartz counter tops, stainless appliances, bar area with wine cooler, huge walk in custom pantry with cabinets and shelving, all hardwoods on main, beautiful black upgraded windows and all wood double front door, crown molding, bullnose corners, stone gas fireplace, large master bedroom and closet on main, over-sized walk-in double master shower and vanity, huge bonus room, private bathroom with one of the bedrooms upstairs, carpet only upstairs in bedrooms. Tankless water heater, 3 car garage. Short Term lease also available for a premium.

$1500 in lender paid closing costs with use of preferred lender- The Knorr Group/Alcova Mortgage.