Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:35 PM

6081 Diamond Place

6081 Diamond Place · (704) 253-9272
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6081 Diamond Place, Harrisburg, NC 28075

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3132 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful European style, true custom build with no detail missed. No other like it in the area. Upgraded light fixture package throughout, white shaker cabinets with gorgeous hardware and quartz counter tops, stainless appliances, bar area with wine cooler, huge walk in custom pantry with cabinets and shelving, all hardwoods on main, beautiful black upgraded windows and all wood double front door, crown molding, bullnose corners, stone gas fireplace, large master bedroom and closet on main, over-sized walk-in double master shower and vanity, huge bonus room, private bathroom with one of the bedrooms upstairs, carpet only upstairs in bedrooms. Tankless water heater, 3 car garage. Short Term lease also available for a premium.
$1500 in lender paid closing costs with use of preferred lender- The Knorr Group/Alcova Mortgage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6081 Diamond Place have any available units?
6081 Diamond Place has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6081 Diamond Place have?
Some of 6081 Diamond Place's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6081 Diamond Place currently offering any rent specials?
6081 Diamond Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6081 Diamond Place pet-friendly?
No, 6081 Diamond Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harrisburg.
Does 6081 Diamond Place offer parking?
Yes, 6081 Diamond Place does offer parking.
Does 6081 Diamond Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6081 Diamond Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6081 Diamond Place have a pool?
No, 6081 Diamond Place does not have a pool.
Does 6081 Diamond Place have accessible units?
No, 6081 Diamond Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6081 Diamond Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6081 Diamond Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 6081 Diamond Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 6081 Diamond Place does not have units with air conditioning.
