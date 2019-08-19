All apartments in Harrisburg
5925 Roberta Road
Last updated August 19 2019 at 7:30 PM

5925 Roberta Road

5925 Roberta Rd · No Longer Available
Location

5925 Roberta Rd, Harrisburg, NC 28075

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Close to everything you need in Harrisburg, shopping, restaurants and parks. Updated and Open floor plan. All brick ranch with all the upgrades. Easy to care for laminate wood flooring throughout the main living areas and plush carpet in the bedrooms. Beautiful granite countertop in kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Large separate living area has many possibilities. It could be an office, separate kids hang out, or even a Man Cave! Large detached garage/workshop out back for all your toys.
From Hwy 49 head north on Roberta Road, just past Harrisburg Dr house will be on your RIGHT.
www.CKSELECTREALESTATE.COM

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5925 Roberta Road have any available units?
5925 Roberta Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harrisburg, NC.
What amenities does 5925 Roberta Road have?
Some of 5925 Roberta Road's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5925 Roberta Road currently offering any rent specials?
5925 Roberta Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5925 Roberta Road pet-friendly?
No, 5925 Roberta Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harrisburg.
Does 5925 Roberta Road offer parking?
Yes, 5925 Roberta Road offers parking.
Does 5925 Roberta Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5925 Roberta Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5925 Roberta Road have a pool?
No, 5925 Roberta Road does not have a pool.
Does 5925 Roberta Road have accessible units?
No, 5925 Roberta Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5925 Roberta Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5925 Roberta Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 5925 Roberta Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5925 Roberta Road does not have units with air conditioning.
