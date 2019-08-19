5925 Roberta Road

Amenities

Close to everything you need in Harrisburg, shopping, restaurants and parks. Updated and Open floor plan. All brick ranch with all the upgrades. Easy to care for laminate wood flooring throughout the main living areas and plush carpet in the bedrooms. Beautiful granite countertop in kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Large separate living area has many possibilities. It could be an office, separate kids hang out, or even a Man Cave! Large detached garage/workshop out back for all your toys.

From Hwy 49 head north on Roberta Road, just past Harrisburg Dr house will be on your RIGHT.

