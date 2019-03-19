5685 Hammermill Drive

Amenities

pet friendly walk in closets fireplace bathtub carpet

This stunning 4+ BR, 2.5 bath home in desirable Harrisburg is in excellent condition. It is freshly painted and has new carpeting. Located on a corner lot, this home has a spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinets and counter space for entertaining. Cozy den has a fireplace and is open to kitchen. Upstairs is a luxurious owner's suite featuring a spacious bedroom, a large master bath with garden tub & separate shower and a large walk-in closet.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.