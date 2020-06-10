All apartments in Harrisburg
Find more places like 5516 Hammermill Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harrisburg, NC
/
5516 Hammermill Drive
Last updated June 10 2020 at 7:45 PM

5516 Hammermill Drive

5516 Hammermill Drive · (980) 223-5321
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Harrisburg
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

5516 Hammermill Drive, Harrisburg, NC 28075

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,725

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2505 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
cats allowed
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1791515

Come tour this four bed, two and a half bath home today! This unit has 2505 square feet of space, with amenities including a fully appliance kitchen with a refrigerator, oven, and dishwasher, fireplace, central air, ceiling fans, is newly renovated, freshly painted, and washer/dryer hookups. With access to an attached garage. Minutes away from I-485. Dog friendly.

Take advantage of our self-showing tour with our Rently app. Click the Schedule a Tour or Check Availability button on this page and you’ll be able to see this home ASAP.

BONUS: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

BE AWARE: Scams are operating in this region. Email leasing.charlotte@greatjones.co to contact an official Great Jones representative about this property. Great Jones will never advertise on Craigslist, ask you to wire money, or ask you to keep the key to the home for move in.

This property comes in as-is condition. If this property is part of a homeowner’s association, additional fees may apply. This property does not accept Section 8 vouchers.
|Amenities: Attached 2 Car Garage
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5516 Hammermill Drive have any available units?
5516 Hammermill Drive has a unit available for $1,725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5516 Hammermill Drive have?
Some of 5516 Hammermill Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5516 Hammermill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5516 Hammermill Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5516 Hammermill Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5516 Hammermill Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5516 Hammermill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5516 Hammermill Drive does offer parking.
Does 5516 Hammermill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5516 Hammermill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5516 Hammermill Drive have a pool?
No, 5516 Hammermill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5516 Hammermill Drive have accessible units?
No, 5516 Hammermill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5516 Hammermill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5516 Hammermill Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5516 Hammermill Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5516 Hammermill Drive has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 5516 Hammermill Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Harrisburg 1 BedroomsHarrisburg 3 Bedrooms
Harrisburg Apartments with BalconyHarrisburg Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Harrisburg Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NC
Mooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCAsheboro, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity