5374 Nc Hwy 49 South

Nice all brick ranch home located in the middle of the desirable town of Harrisburg. This 3/4 acre lot on the corner of Hwy 49 & Ford St. comes with a detach 2 car garage that offers a ton of space. Inside you'll find a sunroom, large eat in kitchen with gas fireplace that comes with all appliances. Separate laundry room with sink area and storage, oversized 3 bedrooms and more. Use it as residential or a work from home property. Zoned O-I but renting as residential. Check zoning laws for work from home. Cabarrus County/Harrisburg Schools. Lawn care included and on scheduled to be freshly painted throughout.