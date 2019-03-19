All apartments in Harrisburg
Find more places like 4221 Carl Parmer Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harrisburg, NC
/
4221 Carl Parmer Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4221 Carl Parmer Dr

4221 Carl Parmer Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Harrisburg
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

4221 Carl Parmer Drive, Harrisburg, NC 28075

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
garage
3bd/2.5ba townhome Downtown Harrisburg has Garage/1st floor master/back porch - 3 bed 2.5 bath end unit townhouse that is very large and spacious and has a 1 car garage and a back patio with privacy between neighbors. The house has a full kitchen with an area for a kitchen table, large den with a fireplace and also has a vaulted ceiling and open to upstairs den/sitting area. Master has a large room with louvered ceiling, large master bath with tub and shower, and walk-in closet Ready to move in very nice neighbor and very close to Hwy 49.

Please call 704-938-8060 or email us overcashrealestate@gmail.com for any details or to arrange to view the property

Please visit our website www.overcashrealestate.com to view all our listings or apply online. **Note: if applying online you will need to call in to pay $40 application fee per person. 704-938-8060**

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2896602)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4221 Carl Parmer Dr have any available units?
4221 Carl Parmer Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harrisburg, NC.
What amenities does 4221 Carl Parmer Dr have?
Some of 4221 Carl Parmer Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4221 Carl Parmer Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4221 Carl Parmer Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4221 Carl Parmer Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4221 Carl Parmer Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harrisburg.
Does 4221 Carl Parmer Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4221 Carl Parmer Dr does offer parking.
Does 4221 Carl Parmer Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4221 Carl Parmer Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4221 Carl Parmer Dr have a pool?
No, 4221 Carl Parmer Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4221 Carl Parmer Dr have accessible units?
No, 4221 Carl Parmer Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4221 Carl Parmer Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4221 Carl Parmer Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4221 Carl Parmer Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 4221 Carl Parmer Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Harrisburg 1 BedroomsHarrisburg 3 Bedrooms
Harrisburg Apartments with BalconyHarrisburg Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Harrisburg Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NC
Mooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCAsheboro, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College