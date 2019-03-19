4221 Carl Parmer Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities garage

3bd/2.5ba townhome Downtown Harrisburg has Garage/1st floor master/back porch - 3 bed 2.5 bath end unit townhouse that is very large and spacious and has a 1 car garage and a back patio with privacy between neighbors. The house has a full kitchen with an area for a kitchen table, large den with a fireplace and also has a vaulted ceiling and open to upstairs den/sitting area. Master has a large room with louvered ceiling, large master bath with tub and shower, and walk-in closet Ready to move in very nice neighbor and very close to Hwy 49.



Please call 704-938-8060 or email us overcashrealestate@gmail.com for any details or to arrange to view the property



Please visit our website www.overcashrealestate.com to view all our listings or apply online. **Note: if applying online you will need to call in to pay $40 application fee per person. 704-938-8060**



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2896602)