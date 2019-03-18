3840 Grovesner Street

Amenities

AMAZING HOME w/ main level master suite and guest suite w/ private bath in the stunning community of Abbington. 4300 s.f., 5 BR + bonus, 4.5 bath home full of natural light. Gleaming hardwood floors. Beautiful granite kitchen, dbl ovens and island, lg breakfast area. Two-story great room looks out to back yard with mature trees and fence on ~1/2 acre lot. Expansive foyer, spacious DR and office/den with french doors that has entries from both foyer and master BR. Master bath has dual sink vanity, crown moulding, a deep tub, oversized stand up shower, two walk-in closets. A second large BR w/private full bath is on main level. 3-car sideload garage. 1st floor laundry w/utility sink. Staircase with wrought iron spindles leads to second level with 3 additional bedrooms & spacious bonus room. TWO Jack & Jill bathrooms located between 2 BRs, and between BR and bonus. Walk-in attic space. Call any NC Realtor for a showing!