Harrisburg, NC
3840 Grovesner Street
Last updated March 18 2019 at 5:47 PM

3840 Grovesner Street

3840 Grovesner St · (704) 661-5922
Location

3840 Grovesner St, Harrisburg, NC 28075

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,995

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 4299 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest suite
AMAZING HOME w/ main level master suite and guest suite w/ private bath in the stunning community of Abbington. 4300 s.f., 5 BR + bonus, 4.5 bath home full of natural light. Gleaming hardwood floors. Beautiful granite kitchen, dbl ovens and island, lg breakfast area. Two-story great room looks out to back yard with mature trees and fence on ~1/2 acre lot. Expansive foyer, spacious DR and office/den with french doors that has entries from both foyer and master BR. Master bath has dual sink vanity, crown moulding, a deep tub, oversized stand up shower, two walk-in closets. A second large BR w/private full bath is on main level. 3-car sideload garage. 1st floor laundry w/utility sink. Staircase with wrought iron spindles leads to second level with 3 additional bedrooms & spacious bonus room. TWO Jack & Jill bathrooms located between 2 BRs, and between BR and bonus. Walk-in attic space. Call any NC Realtor for a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3840 Grovesner Street have any available units?
3840 Grovesner Street has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3840 Grovesner Street have?
Some of 3840 Grovesner Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3840 Grovesner Street currently offering any rent specials?
3840 Grovesner Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3840 Grovesner Street pet-friendly?
No, 3840 Grovesner Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harrisburg.
Does 3840 Grovesner Street offer parking?
Yes, 3840 Grovesner Street does offer parking.
Does 3840 Grovesner Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3840 Grovesner Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3840 Grovesner Street have a pool?
No, 3840 Grovesner Street does not have a pool.
Does 3840 Grovesner Street have accessible units?
No, 3840 Grovesner Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3840 Grovesner Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3840 Grovesner Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 3840 Grovesner Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3840 Grovesner Street does not have units with air conditioning.
