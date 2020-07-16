All apartments in Harnett County
Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:55 PM

65 Pedley Place

65 Pedley Place · (910) 366-1000
Location

65 Pedley Place, Harnett County, NC 28326

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,700

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2573 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful large home located in the desired Lexington Plantation neighborhood. Close to Ft. Bragg, Fayetteville, and Sanford. You are greeted with a welcoming covered, rocking chair front porch. The Spacious garage has a mudroom attached with cubbies and hooks for quick drop off for your daily items. Kitchen has Granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and large island. Master Bedroom features TWO walk-in closets, dual vanity in the bath, tub and separate shower. A lot of amenities close by in a fast growing area. Neighborhood has a pool, playground, and small gym! Pets upon approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 65 Pedley Place have any available units?
65 Pedley Place has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 65 Pedley Place have?
Some of 65 Pedley Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 65 Pedley Place currently offering any rent specials?
65 Pedley Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 65 Pedley Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 65 Pedley Place is pet friendly.
Does 65 Pedley Place offer parking?
Yes, 65 Pedley Place offers parking.
Does 65 Pedley Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 65 Pedley Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 65 Pedley Place have a pool?
Yes, 65 Pedley Place has a pool.
Does 65 Pedley Place have accessible units?
No, 65 Pedley Place does not have accessible units.
Does 65 Pedley Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 65 Pedley Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 65 Pedley Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 65 Pedley Place does not have units with air conditioning.
