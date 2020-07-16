65 Pedley Place

Amenities

Beautiful large home located in the desired Lexington Plantation neighborhood. Close to Ft. Bragg, Fayetteville, and Sanford. You are greeted with a welcoming covered, rocking chair front porch. The Spacious garage has a mudroom attached with cubbies and hooks for quick drop off for your daily items. Kitchen has Granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and large island. Master Bedroom features TWO walk-in closets, dual vanity in the bath, tub and separate shower. A lot of amenities close by in a fast growing area. Neighborhood has a pool, playground, and small gym! Pets upon approval.