Harnett County, NC
196 Hayden Lane
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:50 PM

196 Hayden Lane

196 Hayden Lane · (919) 498-1278
Location

196 Hayden Lane, Harnett County, NC 28326

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 196 Hayden Lane · Avail. Aug 14

$1,600

5 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2809 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
196 Hayden Lane Available 08/14/20 Huge home in Richmond park, 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath and bonus room!! - Large 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath home in Richmond Park. Living room with fireplace, open to formal dining. Kitchen has stainless stain appliances and an eat in kitchen. 2 Master bedrooms, one downstairs and one upstairs. Both have attached bathroom with jetted tubs, separate showers, and WIC's. Upstairs Master has attached bonus room. Wrap around porch to a fenced in backyard with a patio. Must see!!!!

(RLNE2024252)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 196 Hayden Lane have any available units?
196 Hayden Lane has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 196 Hayden Lane currently offering any rent specials?
196 Hayden Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 196 Hayden Lane pet-friendly?
No, 196 Hayden Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harnett County.
Does 196 Hayden Lane offer parking?
No, 196 Hayden Lane does not offer parking.
Does 196 Hayden Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 196 Hayden Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 196 Hayden Lane have a pool?
No, 196 Hayden Lane does not have a pool.
Does 196 Hayden Lane have accessible units?
No, 196 Hayden Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 196 Hayden Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 196 Hayden Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 196 Hayden Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 196 Hayden Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
