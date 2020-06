Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great Location! Pets Negotiable with Owner Approval. - Super Raintree Home Located on a Corner Lot. This 3 Bedroom Home Comes With a Little Extra...an Extra 16x14 Family Room with 2 Separate Exterior Entrances. The Living Room Has Vaulted Ceiling with Ceiling Fan and Brick Fireplace with Gas Logs!! Kitchen Has Ceramic Tile Flooring and Countertops, Flat Top Stove and Pantry! Small Pets accepted (under 25 lbs) with Owner Approval, $200 non-refundable per pet fee.



(RLNE5351197)