Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

136 Woodbridge Court Available 08/17/20 Beautiful home is established Raintree Subdivision - Drive up to this beautiful home located in Raintree Subdivision. Step up to a covered porch, perfect for that the morning coffee. Walk into an inviting foyer area that opens up to the large living room. This living area has skylights, a beautiful wood burning fireplace with mantel and laminate flooring throughout. The laminate flooring continues into the dining area which is open to the living room allowing for perfect entertaining. The chef in the family will appreciate the stainless steel appliances as well as updated cabinets and lots of counter space. Down the hall you will find the 3 bedrooms, and a guest bath. The master suite contains a walk in closet and master bathroom. Step outside to the serenity of a fenced in yard, mature trees and an entertaining platform deck. This home is perfect and ready for you to call home.



(RLNE2414098)