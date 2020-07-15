All apartments in Half Moon
136 Woodbridge Court

Location

136 Woodbridge Court, Half Moon, NC 28540

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
136 Woodbridge Court Available 08/17/20 Beautiful home is established Raintree Subdivision - Drive up to this beautiful home located in Raintree Subdivision. Step up to a covered porch, perfect for that the morning coffee. Walk into an inviting foyer area that opens up to the large living room. This living area has skylights, a beautiful wood burning fireplace with mantel and laminate flooring throughout. The laminate flooring continues into the dining area which is open to the living room allowing for perfect entertaining. The chef in the family will appreciate the stainless steel appliances as well as updated cabinets and lots of counter space. Down the hall you will find the 3 bedrooms, and a guest bath. The master suite contains a walk in closet and master bathroom. Step outside to the serenity of a fenced in yard, mature trees and an entertaining platform deck. This home is perfect and ready for you to call home.

(RLNE2414098)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 136 Woodbridge Court have any available units?
136 Woodbridge Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Half Moon, NC.
What amenities does 136 Woodbridge Court have?
Some of 136 Woodbridge Court's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 136 Woodbridge Court currently offering any rent specials?
136 Woodbridge Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 136 Woodbridge Court pet-friendly?
No, 136 Woodbridge Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Half Moon.
Does 136 Woodbridge Court offer parking?
No, 136 Woodbridge Court does not offer parking.
Does 136 Woodbridge Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 136 Woodbridge Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 136 Woodbridge Court have a pool?
No, 136 Woodbridge Court does not have a pool.
Does 136 Woodbridge Court have accessible units?
No, 136 Woodbridge Court does not have accessible units.
Does 136 Woodbridge Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 136 Woodbridge Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 136 Woodbridge Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 136 Woodbridge Court does not have units with air conditioning.
