3407 Old Onslow Road

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Stunning Three Bedroom Home in Sedgefield Country Club - This beautiful home offers endless storage and charm. As you enter you have a formal living room and dining room. From there you enter the open kitchen and living room space complete with a fireplace. The kitchen is fully equipped and has plenty of pantry space. Off the kitchen you have access to the 2 car garage, the laundry room, and an extra storage closet. On the back of the home is a luscious patio with lots of greenery and room for a garden. a great feature of this home is that it offers a master on the main floor! Upstairs you will find an additional living space for added entertainment space. There are 2 bedrooms upstairs both with their own private bathroom and walk-in closets. You will also find a bonus room upstairs that could be used as an office space. Every where you turn in this home you will find plenty of room for all your belongings and furniture. This is definitely a must see so call us today to tour!!



