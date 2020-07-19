All apartments in Guilford County
Find more places like 3407 Old Onslow Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Guilford County, NC
/
3407 Old Onslow Road
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

3407 Old Onslow Road

3407 Old Onslow Road · (336) 272-0767
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

3407 Old Onslow Road, Guilford County, NC 27407
Sedge Field

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3407 Old Onslow Road · Avail. now

$2,495

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Stunning Three Bedroom Home in Sedgefield Country Club - This beautiful home offers endless storage and charm. As you enter you have a formal living room and dining room. From there you enter the open kitchen and living room space complete with a fireplace. The kitchen is fully equipped and has plenty of pantry space. Off the kitchen you have access to the 2 car garage, the laundry room, and an extra storage closet. On the back of the home is a luscious patio with lots of greenery and room for a garden. a great feature of this home is that it offers a master on the main floor! Upstairs you will find an additional living space for added entertainment space. There are 2 bedrooms upstairs both with their own private bathroom and walk-in closets. You will also find a bonus room upstairs that could be used as an office space. Every where you turn in this home you will find plenty of room for all your belongings and furniture. This is definitely a must see so call us today to tour!!

Please call our office today to set up a tour of this property to make this home yours!! (336) 272-0767 Please visit our website. www.gsorentahome.com to view more listings like this home. Thanks, Rent A Home of the Triad, Inc.

(RLNE5917453)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3407 Old Onslow Road have any available units?
3407 Old Onslow Road has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3407 Old Onslow Road have?
Some of 3407 Old Onslow Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3407 Old Onslow Road currently offering any rent specials?
3407 Old Onslow Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3407 Old Onslow Road pet-friendly?
No, 3407 Old Onslow Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Guilford County.
Does 3407 Old Onslow Road offer parking?
Yes, 3407 Old Onslow Road offers parking.
Does 3407 Old Onslow Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3407 Old Onslow Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3407 Old Onslow Road have a pool?
No, 3407 Old Onslow Road does not have a pool.
Does 3407 Old Onslow Road have accessible units?
No, 3407 Old Onslow Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3407 Old Onslow Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3407 Old Onslow Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 3407 Old Onslow Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3407 Old Onslow Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 3407 Old Onslow Road?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Park Place
2 Hiltin Pl
Greensboro, NC 27409
Hawthorne at Friendly
900 Hobbs Road
Greensboro, NC 27410
Pinecroft Place
1606 J Pinecroft Rd
Greensboro, NC 27407
Piedmont Place
5817 Garden Village Ct
Greensboro, NC 27410
Lake's Edge Apartments
5646 W Market St
Greensboro, NC 27409
Brassfield Park
1921 New Garden Rd
Greensboro, NC 27410
Highbrook Apartments
5080 Samet Dr
High Point, NC 27265
Stonesthrow Apartment Homes
3501 Farmington Dr
Greensboro, NC 27407

Similar Pages

Orange County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCDurham, NCGreensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCConcord, NCHigh Point, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCBurlington, NC
Carrboro, NCKernersville, NCHolly Springs, NCMebane, NCSalisbury, NCHillsborough, NCSouthern Pines, NCThomasville, NCJamestown, NCGraham, NC
Asheboro, NCRural Hall, NCDanville, VAClemmons, NCLewisville, NCSanford, NCAlbemarle, NCCarthage, NCKannapolis, NCPinehurst, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Guilford CollegeCatawba College
Forsyth Technical Community CollegeHigh Point University
Meredith College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity