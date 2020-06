Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Professionally Managed By iDeal Property Mgmt LLC



Spacious Affordable 2 bedrooms for only $475.00 a month just off Reedy Branch Road & Hwy 11, only 15 minutes from Vidant and 5 minutes & walking distance from Pitt College.

Comes with stove, fridge, fully carpeted, and washer and dryer hook ups.

FREE Water & Sewer for the 708 buildings ONLY.



School Districts - Walking distance to Pitt Community College, Creekside Elementary, AG Cox Middle, South Central High



(RLNE3510565)