in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly pool

Very nice duplex located in Hampton Creek. Home has three bedrooms, two baths with large closets. Master bath features whirlpool/shower combo and double vanities. Kitchen features eat in breakfast area with maple cabinets and pantry closet. Outside has a patio with storage. Washer and dryer and lawn maintenance included in rent. Small pets permitted with fee.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.