Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

House is newly renovated to make for a cozy home atmosphere. 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home that has a lot of charm. Hardwood floors have been refinished and both bathrooms fully renovated. Kitchen also renovated with new cabinets and countertops. Den was added to the square footage giving additional living space and the den has unique built-ins. Huge back deck overlooks a nice private backyard where you can enjoy nature and family time. No pets are allowed. No attic access for storage.