Greenville, NC
1203 E 2nd St
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:18 PM

1203 E 2nd St

1203 East 2nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

1203 East 2nd Street, Greenville, NC 27858
Tar River University

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Professionally managed by iDeal Property Mgmt Group LLC

This charming 2 bedroom house is located in the heart of the Pirate community just minutes from ECU college, local pubs and restaurants and shopping centers. This home has a fenced in back yard and screened in front porch. It comes with stove, refrigerator and laundry area with washer and dryer included. It is currently available for pre-leasing for August of 2020.

Elementary School: Wahl-Coates ES
Middle School: C M Eppes MS
High School: J H Rose HS

Please contact our main office for application information.

Apply on our website at www.idealpropertymgmtgroup.com
Interior Photos coming Soon!

(RLNE5729944)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1203 E 2nd St have any available units?
1203 E 2nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenville, NC.
How much is rent in Greenville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1203 E 2nd St have?
Some of 1203 E 2nd St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1203 E 2nd St currently offering any rent specials?
1203 E 2nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1203 E 2nd St pet-friendly?
No, 1203 E 2nd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenville.
Does 1203 E 2nd St offer parking?
No, 1203 E 2nd St does not offer parking.
Does 1203 E 2nd St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1203 E 2nd St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1203 E 2nd St have a pool?
No, 1203 E 2nd St does not have a pool.
Does 1203 E 2nd St have accessible units?
No, 1203 E 2nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 1203 E 2nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1203 E 2nd St does not have units with dishwashers.
