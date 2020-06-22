All apartments in Greensboro
926 Walker Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

926 Walker Avenue

926 Walker Avenue · (336) 553-2076 ext. 204
Location

926 Walker Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27403
College Hill

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 926 Walker Avenue · Avail. Jul 1

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1881 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
926 Walker Avenue Available 07/01/20 COMING SOON - Rare 4 Bedroom Home in Historic College Hill! - UNDER RENOVATIONS! - Homes like 926 Walker Avenue don't become available often! This large, Victorian style home welcomes you with a large front porch and 2-story foyer. Downstairs you will find 2 bedrooms, a bathroom, living room with large storage closet, kitchen with pantry and a screened in mudroom with washer and dryer. Upstairs are 2 additional bedrooms, a bathroom and hobby/craft room with hardwood floors. This location is fabulous for anyone who wants to be surrounded by food, arts, culture and entertainment. Only steps away you'll find the restaurants and shops on Tate Street, bus line, UNCG, Weatherspoon Art Museum, Aycock Auditorium and Greensboro College. A 10 minute walk will take you to Elon Law School, the Grasshoppers Stadium and all that downtown Greensboro has to offer. Private driveway for off street parking. COMPLETELY RENOVATED WITH BRAND NEW EVERYTHING - PICTURES COMING SOON!!! Renovations are set to be completed by early July 2020. Pet friendly with fees. No smoking. Standard renter's insurance required. Rent and security deposit are $2500. $50 application and admin fee. Paperless office, application process online. Contact Nicole 336-553-2076 nicole@burkelycommunities.com OR Michelle 336-549-8071 michelles@burkelycommunities.com OR visit our website - burkelycommunities.com

(RLNE5857844)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 926 Walker Avenue have any available units?
926 Walker Avenue has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Greensboro, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greensboro Rent Report.
What amenities does 926 Walker Avenue have?
Some of 926 Walker Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 926 Walker Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
926 Walker Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 926 Walker Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 926 Walker Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 926 Walker Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 926 Walker Avenue does offer parking.
Does 926 Walker Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 926 Walker Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 926 Walker Avenue have a pool?
No, 926 Walker Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 926 Walker Avenue have accessible units?
No, 926 Walker Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 926 Walker Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 926 Walker Avenue has units with dishwashers.
