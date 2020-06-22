Amenities

926 Walker Avenue Available 07/01/20 COMING SOON - Rare 4 Bedroom Home in Historic College Hill! - UNDER RENOVATIONS! - Homes like 926 Walker Avenue don't become available often! This large, Victorian style home welcomes you with a large front porch and 2-story foyer. Downstairs you will find 2 bedrooms, a bathroom, living room with large storage closet, kitchen with pantry and a screened in mudroom with washer and dryer. Upstairs are 2 additional bedrooms, a bathroom and hobby/craft room with hardwood floors. This location is fabulous for anyone who wants to be surrounded by food, arts, culture and entertainment. Only steps away you'll find the restaurants and shops on Tate Street, bus line, UNCG, Weatherspoon Art Museum, Aycock Auditorium and Greensboro College. A 10 minute walk will take you to Elon Law School, the Grasshoppers Stadium and all that downtown Greensboro has to offer. Private driveway for off street parking. COMPLETELY RENOVATED WITH BRAND NEW EVERYTHING - PICTURES COMING SOON!!! Renovations are set to be completed by early July 2020. Pet friendly with fees. No smoking. Standard renter's insurance required. Rent and security deposit are $2500. $50 application and admin fee. Paperless office, application process online. Contact Nicole 336-553-2076 nicole@burkelycommunities.com OR Michelle 336-549-8071 michelles@burkelycommunities.com OR visit our website - burkelycommunities.com



