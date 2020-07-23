4223-H Edith Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo In Convenient Location - Spacious but affordable condo with 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath. Located near Wendover Ave and I-40 for convenient commute to work or shopping. Freshly painted and new carpet. Functional kitchen with ample cabinets, range/oven, refrigerator, dishwasher and disposal. There is a separate dining area and living room. Washer and dryer included as a convenience. Patio deck and storage closet. It won't last long. Call now!



24 month lease, Security Deposit & Lease Admin Fee applies.



Copy and paste the following link in your web browser for convenient scheduling: https://showmojo.com/l/b909d5e0f6



Or call our agent for a showing! 336-355-66888



AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Real Property Management is a licensed Real Estate Agency that exclusively markets and represents this listing. We do not advertise on Craigslist. We would never ask you to wire money, request funds through a payment app for initial rent, deposits, or take the key after your showing to move-in. www.rpmtriad.com



