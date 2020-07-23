All apartments in Greensboro
4223-H Edith Lane

4223 Edith Ln · (336) 355-6677
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4223 Edith Ln, Greensboro, NC 27409
The Thicket

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4223-H Edith Lane · Avail. now

$799

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 938 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo In Convenient Location - Spacious but affordable condo with 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath. Located near Wendover Ave and I-40 for convenient commute to work or shopping. Freshly painted and new carpet. Functional kitchen with ample cabinets, range/oven, refrigerator, dishwasher and disposal. There is a separate dining area and living room. Washer and dryer included as a convenience. Patio deck and storage closet. It won't last long. Call now!

24 month lease, Security Deposit & Lease Admin Fee applies.

Copy and paste the following link in your web browser for convenient scheduling: https://showmojo.com/l/b909d5e0f6

Or call our agent for a showing! 336-355-66888

AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Real Property Management is a licensed Real Estate Agency that exclusively markets and represents this listing. We do not advertise on Craigslist. We would never ask you to wire money, request funds through a payment app for initial rent, deposits, or take the key after your showing to move-in. www.rpmtriad.com

(RLNE4624500)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4223-H Edith Lane have any available units?
4223-H Edith Lane has a unit available for $799 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Greensboro, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greensboro Rent Report.
What amenities does 4223-H Edith Lane have?
Some of 4223-H Edith Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4223-H Edith Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4223-H Edith Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4223-H Edith Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4223-H Edith Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4223-H Edith Lane offer parking?
No, 4223-H Edith Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4223-H Edith Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4223-H Edith Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4223-H Edith Lane have a pool?
No, 4223-H Edith Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4223-H Edith Lane have accessible units?
No, 4223-H Edith Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4223-H Edith Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4223-H Edith Lane has units with dishwashers.
