Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

4207 King Edward Ct.

4207 King Edward Court · (336) 365-8020
Location

4207 King Edward Court, Greensboro, NC 27455
Bellwood Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4207 King Edward Ct. · Avail. Jul 18

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
4207 King Edward Ct. Available 07/18/20 NW Like New Home, Granite Counter-Tops, SS Appliances, Hardwoods, FP, Deck, Fenced & Garage! - NW Like New Two Story Home!
Three Bedrooms, Two and Bathrooms.
Beautiful Kitchen with Granite Counter-tops and Stainless Steel Appliances including: Gas Stove, Large Refrigerator, Dish-Washer, Built-In Microwave and Disposal.
Living Room, Dining Room and Great Room Area with Built-in Shelves.
Double Sided Fire Place with Gas logs between Living Room and Great Room.
Hardwood Floors on main level, new carpet upstairs.
Master Bathroom has garden tub and double sinks.
Vaulted Ceilings, Ceiling Fans, Blinds.
Clothes Washer and Dryer available if needed.
Fenced Yard, Deck on rear of home and Large Storage Building.
Double Car Garage with Garage Door Openers.
Paved Driveway and Deck of back of home.
Located on a quite dead-end street no through traffic.
Address: 4207 King Edward Ct., Greensboro NC 274505
Rent is $1600 and deposit is also $1600 and there is a $50 application fee per adult.
Directions: From Battleground turn onto Pisgah Church, right on Baylor, right on King Edward.
For more information or to set up an appointment please call Triad Property Managers at 336-365-8020.

(RLNE2876291)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

