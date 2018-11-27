Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

4207 King Edward Ct. Available 07/18/20 NW Like New Home, Granite Counter-Tops, SS Appliances, Hardwoods, FP, Deck, Fenced & Garage! - NW Like New Two Story Home!

Three Bedrooms, Two and Bathrooms.

Beautiful Kitchen with Granite Counter-tops and Stainless Steel Appliances including: Gas Stove, Large Refrigerator, Dish-Washer, Built-In Microwave and Disposal.

Living Room, Dining Room and Great Room Area with Built-in Shelves.

Double Sided Fire Place with Gas logs between Living Room and Great Room.

Hardwood Floors on main level, new carpet upstairs.

Master Bathroom has garden tub and double sinks.

Vaulted Ceilings, Ceiling Fans, Blinds.

Clothes Washer and Dryer available if needed.

Fenced Yard, Deck on rear of home and Large Storage Building.

Double Car Garage with Garage Door Openers.

Paved Driveway and Deck of back of home.

Located on a quite dead-end street no through traffic.

Address: 4207 King Edward Ct., Greensboro NC 274505

Rent is $1600 and deposit is also $1600 and there is a $50 application fee per adult.

Directions: From Battleground turn onto Pisgah Church, right on Baylor, right on King Edward.

For more information or to set up an appointment please call Triad Property Managers at 336-365-8020.



(RLNE2876291)