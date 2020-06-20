All apartments in Greensboro
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:40 AM

3604 River Lake Court

3604 River Lake Court · (336) 272-0767
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3604 River Lake Court, Greensboro, NC 27410

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3604 River Lake Court · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3604 River Lake Court Available 05/18/20 River Hills Community Home Available! -Virtual Tour - This beautiful home won't be around for long, so go ahead and call Rent-A-Home to set up a tour! As you enter the home you are greeted by a spacious and welcoming living room. Complete with a fireplace and a ton of windows for natural light! Off the living room there is a dining room ready for your next dinner party. The kitchen offers endless storage! Tons of cabinets perfect for the at home chef who can't refuse a new kitchen gadget. The back yard is also surely to be your favorite hang out spot. The deck has tons of room for entertainment and relaxing. The storage shed out back is included with the rent and is perfect for all your yard care tools.

Call us before this one is gone! Please call our office to set up a tour of the property (336)272-0767. Go to our website, www.gsorentahome.com to view more listings like this home. Thanks, Rent-A-Home of the Triad, Inc.

(RLNE5260515)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3604 River Lake Court have any available units?
3604 River Lake Court has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Greensboro, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greensboro Rent Report.
What amenities does 3604 River Lake Court have?
Some of 3604 River Lake Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3604 River Lake Court currently offering any rent specials?
3604 River Lake Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3604 River Lake Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3604 River Lake Court is pet friendly.
Does 3604 River Lake Court offer parking?
Yes, 3604 River Lake Court does offer parking.
Does 3604 River Lake Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3604 River Lake Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3604 River Lake Court have a pool?
No, 3604 River Lake Court does not have a pool.
Does 3604 River Lake Court have accessible units?
No, 3604 River Lake Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3604 River Lake Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3604 River Lake Court has units with dishwashers.
