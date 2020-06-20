Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3604 River Lake Court Available 05/18/20 River Hills Community Home Available! -Virtual Tour - This beautiful home won't be around for long, so go ahead and call Rent-A-Home to set up a tour! As you enter the home you are greeted by a spacious and welcoming living room. Complete with a fireplace and a ton of windows for natural light! Off the living room there is a dining room ready for your next dinner party. The kitchen offers endless storage! Tons of cabinets perfect for the at home chef who can't refuse a new kitchen gadget. The back yard is also surely to be your favorite hang out spot. The deck has tons of room for entertainment and relaxing. The storage shed out back is included with the rent and is perfect for all your yard care tools.



