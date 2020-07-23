All apartments in Greensboro
203 Crestland Avenue

203 Crestland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

203 Crestland Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27401
Westerwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
3 BR, 2.5BA Westerwood townhome convenient to downtown, Simeon Place-Greensboro College & UNC-G School of Music - Looking for that place just close enough to the heart of Greensboro, yet not quite in the midst of the city life? This is the townhome for you! This gorgeous 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhome will welcome you home in great luxury and with new, fresh carpet your feet will be able to relax the moment you step in the door. With 2 reserved parking space, it makes it easy to arrive right to your front door! The interior will be sure not to disappoint you either. With all main kitchen appliances included, the stone counter tops will definitely be an asset you will want to show off to your guests. Host them in your home by your gas log fireplace, or take them out on your patio for a nice "night out". Convenient to UNC-G School of Music, Greensboro College, the Lake Daniel Greenway and just a short drive to downtown, this coveted location can be your oasis in the midst of your city. Please call our office to set up a tour of the property (336)272-0767. Go to our website, www.gsorentahome.com to view more listings like this home. Thanks, Rent-A-Home of the Triad, Inc.

(RLNE3256750)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 203 Crestland Avenue have any available units?
203 Crestland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greensboro, NC.
How much is rent in Greensboro, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greensboro Rent Report.
What amenities does 203 Crestland Avenue have?
Some of 203 Crestland Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 203 Crestland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
203 Crestland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 203 Crestland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 203 Crestland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greensboro.
Does 203 Crestland Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 203 Crestland Avenue offers parking.
Does 203 Crestland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 203 Crestland Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 203 Crestland Avenue have a pool?
No, 203 Crestland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 203 Crestland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 203 Crestland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 203 Crestland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 203 Crestland Avenue has units with dishwashers.
