203 Crestland Avenue

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

3 BR, 2.5BA Westerwood townhome convenient to downtown, Simeon Place-Greensboro College & UNC-G School of Music - Looking for that place just close enough to the heart of Greensboro, yet not quite in the midst of the city life? This is the townhome for you! This gorgeous 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhome will welcome you home in great luxury and with new, fresh carpet your feet will be able to relax the moment you step in the door. With 2 reserved parking space, it makes it easy to arrive right to your front door! The interior will be sure not to disappoint you either. With all main kitchen appliances included, the stone counter tops will definitely be an asset you will want to show off to your guests. Host them in your home by your gas log fireplace, or take them out on your patio for a nice "night out". Convenient to UNC-G School of Music, Greensboro College, the Lake Daniel Greenway and just a short drive to downtown, this coveted location can be your oasis in the midst of your city. Please call our office to set up a tour of the property (336)272-0767. Go to our website, www.gsorentahome.com to view more listings like this home. Thanks, Rent-A-Home of the Triad, Inc.



(RLNE3256750)