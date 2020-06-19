All apartments in Greensboro
1311 Meadowview Road

1311 West Meadowview Road · No Longer Available
Location

1311 West Meadowview Road, Greensboro, NC 27403

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Must see move in ready 2 bedroom townhome in the heart of Greensboro. This home has been completely updated with granite countertops through out stainless appliances fresh paint new fixtures and more. Private deck with storage. All this close to major hwys and entertainment. This is a must see Contact us for a tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1311 Meadowview Road have any available units?
1311 Meadowview Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greensboro, NC.
How much is rent in Greensboro, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greensboro Rent Report.
What amenities does 1311 Meadowview Road have?
Some of 1311 Meadowview Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1311 Meadowview Road currently offering any rent specials?
1311 Meadowview Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1311 Meadowview Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1311 Meadowview Road is pet friendly.
Does 1311 Meadowview Road offer parking?
No, 1311 Meadowview Road does not offer parking.
Does 1311 Meadowview Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1311 Meadowview Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1311 Meadowview Road have a pool?
No, 1311 Meadowview Road does not have a pool.
Does 1311 Meadowview Road have accessible units?
No, 1311 Meadowview Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1311 Meadowview Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1311 Meadowview Road does not have units with dishwashers.
