Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:15 PM

16 Apartments for rent in Graham, NC with garages

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
721 Banks St.
721 Banks Street, Graham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$950
1112 sqft
APPLICATION PENDING - APPLICATION PENDING. GO TO RENTRRC.COM TO SCHEDULE YOUR OWN SELF GUIDED TOUR! MULTIPLE APPLICATIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED! Cute 2 bed, 2 bath home, 1112 sq ft, NO PETS.
Results within 5 miles of Graham

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Morgantown
528 Baldwin Rd
528 Baldwin Road, Burlington, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1800 sqft
528 Baldwin Rd Available 07/27/20 Great 4 Bedroom Rental Home in Burlington - Great 4 bedroom home with 2 baths with two-car garage. located in Burlington. Recently remodeled bathroom with tile backsplash.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
2508 Cambridge Rd
2508 Cambridge Road, Burlington, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2400 sqft
~~~~~~~~~~ Spacious 4 bedroom ~~~~~~~~~ ~~~~ Highland School District ~~~~ - ~~~~ We do NOT accept Section 8 ~~~~ **** Minimum credit score 700 required **** Spacious 2-story vinyl-clad transitional home built in 2003.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
827 S. Eighth St
827 South 8th Street, Mebane, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2150 sqft
827 S.

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
2911 Alamance Rd
2911 Alamance Road, Burlington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1232 sqft
Condo - Nice 2 bedroom 2 bath one level condo in Burlington. Vaulted ceilings in spacious living room. Eat-in kitchen, laundry room, garage, deck, central air, city water/sewer, electric water heater. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5921312)
Results within 10 miles of Graham
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
83 Units Available
198 Milltown
198 Milltown St., Burlington, NC
1 Bedroom
$900
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1291 sqft
Turn the key and step into your brand new apartment home at 198 Milltown in Burlington, NC. Your 1, 2 or 3-bedroom home will redefine what it means to live a life of leisure and luxury.
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
21 Units Available
Carden Place Apartment Homes
101 Carden Place Dr, Mebane, NC
1 Bedroom
$930
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,144
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,241
1274 sqft
Luxury apartments packed with amenities, including a fireplace, walk-in closets, and kitchens with stainless steel GE appliances, granite counters and brushed nickel hardware. Bathrooms have double-sink vanities. Pet-friendly community with dog park and internet cafe.
Last updated July 16 at 12:15 AM
8 Units Available
Ashbury Square
202 Ashbury Blvd, Mebane, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$975
1085 sqft
Come visit Ashbury Square Apartments and find your new home today! Our community offers inviting one and two bedroom apartments.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
2 Units Available
The Chase
3508 Garden Rd, Burlington, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,280
1219 sqft
A community unlike any other in the area, the complex is located on 24-acres of beautiful landscape. This includes a lake with fountain and gazebo. Units are pet-friendly and residents 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated May 19 at 11:05 PM
Contact for Availability
Summerlyn Place
750 Boone Station Dr, Burlington, NC
1 Bedroom
$910
907 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1479 sqft
A short drive from Burlington-Alamance Regional Airport. Smoke-free community with a pool, tennis court, clubhouse and dog park. Luxury apartments feature stainless steel kitchen appliances, carpet and in-unit laundry.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
7312 Village Acre Drive
7312 Village Acre Drive, Burlington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1347 sqft
7312 Village Acre Drive Available 08/01/20 ~~ Cute 3 Bedroom Home w/privacy fenced backyard! ~~ - ~~~~~~ We do NOT accept Section 8 ~~~~~~ ~~~~ Minimum credit score 650 required ~~~~ Pretty 3 bedroom home located just minutes from I/85/40! Home

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
406 Hoover Rd.
406 Hoover Road, Orange County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
406 Hoover Rd. Available 08/07/20 Amazing 3 bedroom, 1 bath home in Mebane with Single Car Garage! - Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Home Single Car Garage New Water Heater installed. New Paint Water Included For more information call us at 336.446.

Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
508 Bunker Ct
508 Bunker Drive, Mebane, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2466 sqft
Open concept home in popular Arrowhead community convenient to shopping, hwys! 3Bed/2Ba with 1st floor w/hardwoods, FR w/stacked stone corner fireplace, light & bright Kitchen w/SS appliances, granite counters & center island.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
1218 Sundown Dr
1218 Sundown Drive, Orange County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1104 sqft
1218 Sundown Dr Available 05/15/20 Will Go Fast! 3 BD Remodeled House in Mebane With Huge Garage - Available May 15th! - Fabulous location! Only 5 miles to I-40, 4.5 miles to Tanger Outlets, and 2.5 miles to downtown Mebane.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1200 Dogwood Drive
1200 Dogwood Drive, Gibsonville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2447 sqft
Beautiful one story 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with bonus room for rent! - Beautiful one story 3 bedroom 2.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
4028 Comrie Lane
4028 Comrie Lane, Burlington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1749 sqft
Home in Mackintosh on the Lake - Floor Plan & Features - 3 Bedrooms / 2.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Graham, NC

Graham apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

