AL
/
NC
/
graham
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:32 AM

27 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Graham, NC

Verified

1 of 11

Last updated May 19 at 11:05pm
Contact for Availability
Crescent Oaks
130 W Crescent Square Dr, Graham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$950
1159 sqft
Located just off I-85 and I-40 for fast commute. Pet-friendly. Built-in washer and dryer connections, microwave and energy-efficient appliances. Include patio/balcony with courtyard or wooded views.

1 of 9

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
708 Brookgreen Terrace
708 Brookgreen Terrace, Graham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$950
1008 sqft
~~~ Home with Fenced Yard! ~~~ - ******** We do NOT accept Section 8 ******** ~~~ Minimum 600 credit scores required ~~~ Beautiful completely remodeled home built in 1954 with refinished hardwoods, vinyl insulated windows, mini-blinds throughout
Results within 5 miles of Graham
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
3 Units Available
Deerfield Crossing
600 Deerfield Trace, Mebane, NC
1 Bedroom
$935
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$939
1121 sqft
Convenient to North Carolina Highway 119. Floor plans feature large windows with vertical blinds and kitchens with breakfast bars. Residents enjoy numerous recreational amenities, including a swimming pool, fitness center, and dog park.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 06:40am
7 Units Available
Alexander Pointe
102 Village Dr, Mebane, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1356 sqft
Welcome home to Alexander Pointe Apartments! Our beautiful community offers one, two, and three bedroom apartments that feature high-end finishes, including spacious living areas with nine-foot ceilings, wood plank flooring and plush carpeting,
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Ethan Pointe
2978 Ethan Pointe Dr, Burlington, NC
1 Bedroom
$916
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,054
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished apartments with walk-in closets, modern appliances in kitchens and extra storage space. Pet-friendly community has elevators, a fitness center, and sparkling pool, among other amenities. Located less than 3 miles away from City Park.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Fieldstone Apartment Homes
510 Quaker Creek Dr, Mebane, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,144
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, minutes from I-40 and I-85. Residents enjoy 24-hour fitness center, 24-hour laundry care facility, and fenced-in dog park. Apartments include energy-efficient appliances, walk-in closets and dishwasher.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
2006 Trail Two
2006 Trail Two, Burlington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$815
995 sqft
Looking for the perfect two bedroom apartment that has everything on your wish list and that fits your budget? Look not further! Give us a call, or stop by tours are available anytime during business hours! We are extremely limited on the 2 bedroom

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
127 Brooks St.
127 Brooks Street, Burlington, NC
1 Bedroom
$650
127 Brooks St. Available 08/07/20 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Duplex - Renovated - Well maintained Duplex.

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Morgantown
528 Baldwin Rd
528 Baldwin Road, Burlington, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1800 sqft
528 Baldwin Rd Available 07/27/20 Great 4 Bedroom Rental Home in Burlington - Great 4 bedroom home with 2 baths with two-car garage. located in Burlington. Recently remodeled bathroom with tile backsplash.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
603 Durham St.
603 Durham Street, Burlington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1584 sqft
Cozy 3 bedroom home in Burlington! - Newly updated 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Burlington! Fresh paint and new flooring throughout with plenty of parking. Appointments by email only. 650+ credit requirement Pets allowed with approval and deposit.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 07:13am
1 Unit Available
306 North Ireland Street - 308
306 North Ireland Street, Burlington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$800
780 sqft
COMPLETELY REMODELED stylish 2 bedroom home in Burlington. Updates include fresh paint throughout, brand new luxury vinyl plank flooring, modern kitchen cabinets with marble-look tops, remodeled bathroom and updated lighting throughout entire home.

1 of 9

Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
1 Unit Available
1908 Lynnwood Drive
1908 Lynnwood Drive, Burlington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1526 sqft
Beautiful renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath in Burlington - 3 bedroom 2 bath home ready for rental in southwest Burlington.

1 of 11

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2508 Cambridge Rd
2508 Cambridge Road, Burlington, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2400 sqft
~~~~~~~~~~ Spacious 4 bedroom ~~~~~~~~~ ~~~~ Highland School District ~~~~ - ~~~~ We do NOT accept Section 8 ~~~~ **** Minimum credit score 700 required **** Spacious 2-story vinyl-clad transitional home built in 2003.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
827 S. Eighth St
827 South 8th Street, Mebane, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2150 sqft
827 S.
Results within 10 miles of Graham
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
87 Units Available
198 Milltown
198 Milltown St., Burlington, NC
1 Bedroom
$900
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1291 sqft
Turn the key and step into your brand new apartment home at 198 Milltown in Burlington, NC. Your 1, 2 or 3-bedroom home will redefine what it means to live a life of leisure and luxury.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
18 Units Available
Carden Place Apartment Homes
101 Carden Place Dr, Mebane, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,014
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,181
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1274 sqft
Luxury apartments packed with amenities, including a fireplace, walk-in closets, and kitchens with stainless steel GE appliances, granite counters and brushed nickel hardware. Bathrooms have double-sink vanities. Pet-friendly community with dog park and internet cafe.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
10 Units Available
Ashbury Square
202 Ashbury Blvd, Mebane, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$975
1085 sqft
Come visit Ashbury Square Apartments and find your new home today! Our community offers inviting one and two bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
The Chase
3508 Garden Rd, Burlington, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,280
1219 sqft
A community unlike any other in the area, the complex is located on 24-acres of beautiful landscape. This includes a lake with fountain and gazebo. Units are pet-friendly and residents 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated May 19 at 11:05pm
Contact for Availability
Summerlyn Place
750 Boone Station Dr, Burlington, NC
1 Bedroom
$910
907 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1479 sqft
A short drive from Burlington-Alamance Regional Airport. Smoke-free community with a pool, tennis court, clubhouse and dog park. Luxury apartments feature stainless steel kitchen appliances, carpet and in-unit laundry.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7312 Village Acre Drive
7312 Village Acre Drive, Burlington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1347 sqft
7312 Village Acre Drive Available 08/01/20 ~~ Cute 3 Bedroom Home w/privacy fenced backyard! ~~ - ~~~~~~ We do NOT accept Section 8 ~~~~~~ ~~~~ Minimum credit score 650 required ~~~~ Pretty 3 bedroom home located just minutes from I/85/40! Home

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
406 Hoover Rd.
406 Hoover Road, Orange County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
406 Hoover Rd. Available 08/01/20 Great 3 bedrooms 1 bath with Single Car Garage Mebane Home. - Beautiful 3 Bedrooms 1 Bath Home Single Car Garage New Water Heater installed. New Paint Water Included For more information call us at 336.446.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7210-E Olmstead Drive
7210 Olmstead Dr, Burlington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1520 sqft
7210-E Olmstead Drive Available 08/01/20 ~~~ Ingle Park Gardens ~~~ - ~~~~ We do NOT accept Section 8 ~~~~ **** Minimum credit score 650 required **** Pretty condominium in Ingle Park Gardens (off Springwood Ch. Rd).

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3120 Forestdale Drive
3120 Forestdale Drive, Burlington, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2927 sqft
3120 Forestdale Drive Available 07/28/20 ~~~ Charming 4 Bedroom Home ~~~ - ~~~~ We do NOT accept Section 8 ~~~~ **** Minimum credit score 700 required **** Spacious brick home located in Country Club Forest w/hardwood flooring throughout (no

1 of 7

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
3499 Garden Road
3499 Garden Road, Burlington, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1535 sqft
~~ 4 bedroom One level Home in Burlington ~~ - *** Required 650 minimum credit score *** A RARE FIND! 4 bedrooms on 1 level.

Similar Pages

Graham 2 BedroomsGraham 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGraham Apartments with BalconyGraham Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGraham Apartments with ParkingGraham Apartments with PoolGraham Cheap PlacesGraham Dog Friendly ApartmentsGraham Luxury PlacesGraham Pet Friendly PlacesOrange County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCDurham, NCGreensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCHigh Point, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCBurlington, NCCarrboro, NCGarner, NCKernersville, NCHolly Springs, NCMebane, NCFuquay-Varina, NCHillsborough, NCAsheboro, NCButner, NCJamestown, NCThomasville, NCReidsville, NCSanford, NCCarthage, NCDanville, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Guilford CollegeForsyth Technical Community CollegeHigh Point UniversityMeredith CollegeUniversity of North Carolina at Chapel Hill