27 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Graham, NC
Last updated May 19 at 11:05pm
Contact for Availability
Crescent Oaks
130 W Crescent Square Dr, Graham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$950
1159 sqft
Located just off I-85 and I-40 for fast commute. Pet-friendly. Built-in washer and dryer connections, microwave and energy-efficient appliances. Include patio/balcony with courtyard or wooded views.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
708 Brookgreen Terrace
708 Brookgreen Terrace, Graham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$950
1008 sqft
~~~ Home with Fenced Yard! ~~~ - ******** We do NOT accept Section 8 ******** ~~~ Minimum 600 credit scores required ~~~ Beautiful completely remodeled home built in 1954 with refinished hardwoods, vinyl insulated windows, mini-blinds throughout
Results within 5 miles of Graham
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
3 Units Available
Deerfield Crossing
600 Deerfield Trace, Mebane, NC
1 Bedroom
$935
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$939
1121 sqft
Convenient to North Carolina Highway 119. Floor plans feature large windows with vertical blinds and kitchens with breakfast bars. Residents enjoy numerous recreational amenities, including a swimming pool, fitness center, and dog park.
Last updated July 13 at 06:40am
7 Units Available
Alexander Pointe
102 Village Dr, Mebane, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1356 sqft
Welcome home to Alexander Pointe Apartments! Our beautiful community offers one, two, and three bedroom apartments that feature high-end finishes, including spacious living areas with nine-foot ceilings, wood plank flooring and plush carpeting,
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Ethan Pointe
2978 Ethan Pointe Dr, Burlington, NC
1 Bedroom
$916
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,054
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished apartments with walk-in closets, modern appliances in kitchens and extra storage space. Pet-friendly community has elevators, a fitness center, and sparkling pool, among other amenities. Located less than 3 miles away from City Park.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Fieldstone Apartment Homes
510 Quaker Creek Dr, Mebane, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,144
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, minutes from I-40 and I-85. Residents enjoy 24-hour fitness center, 24-hour laundry care facility, and fenced-in dog park. Apartments include energy-efficient appliances, walk-in closets and dishwasher.
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
2006 Trail Two
2006 Trail Two, Burlington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$815
995 sqft
Looking for the perfect two bedroom apartment that has everything on your wish list and that fits your budget? Look not further! Give us a call, or stop by tours are available anytime during business hours! We are extremely limited on the 2 bedroom
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
127 Brooks St.
127 Brooks Street, Burlington, NC
1 Bedroom
$650
127 Brooks St. Available 08/07/20 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Duplex - Renovated - Well maintained Duplex.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Morgantown
528 Baldwin Rd
528 Baldwin Road, Burlington, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1800 sqft
528 Baldwin Rd Available 07/27/20 Great 4 Bedroom Rental Home in Burlington - Great 4 bedroom home with 2 baths with two-car garage. located in Burlington. Recently remodeled bathroom with tile backsplash.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
603 Durham St.
603 Durham Street, Burlington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1584 sqft
Cozy 3 bedroom home in Burlington! - Newly updated 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Burlington! Fresh paint and new flooring throughout with plenty of parking. Appointments by email only. 650+ credit requirement Pets allowed with approval and deposit.
Last updated July 13 at 07:13am
1 Unit Available
306 North Ireland Street - 308
306 North Ireland Street, Burlington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$800
780 sqft
COMPLETELY REMODELED stylish 2 bedroom home in Burlington. Updates include fresh paint throughout, brand new luxury vinyl plank flooring, modern kitchen cabinets with marble-look tops, remodeled bathroom and updated lighting throughout entire home.
Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
1 Unit Available
1908 Lynnwood Drive
1908 Lynnwood Drive, Burlington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1526 sqft
Beautiful renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath in Burlington - 3 bedroom 2 bath home ready for rental in southwest Burlington.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2508 Cambridge Rd
2508 Cambridge Road, Burlington, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2400 sqft
~~~~~~~~~~ Spacious 4 bedroom ~~~~~~~~~ ~~~~ Highland School District ~~~~ - ~~~~ We do NOT accept Section 8 ~~~~ **** Minimum credit score 700 required **** Spacious 2-story vinyl-clad transitional home built in 2003.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
827 S. Eighth St
827 South 8th Street, Mebane, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2150 sqft
827 S.
Results within 10 miles of Graham
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
87 Units Available
198 Milltown
198 Milltown St., Burlington, NC
1 Bedroom
$900
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1291 sqft
Turn the key and step into your brand new apartment home at 198 Milltown in Burlington, NC. Your 1, 2 or 3-bedroom home will redefine what it means to live a life of leisure and luxury.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
18 Units Available
Carden Place Apartment Homes
101 Carden Place Dr, Mebane, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,014
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,181
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1274 sqft
Luxury apartments packed with amenities, including a fireplace, walk-in closets, and kitchens with stainless steel GE appliances, granite counters and brushed nickel hardware. Bathrooms have double-sink vanities. Pet-friendly community with dog park and internet cafe.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
10 Units Available
Ashbury Square
202 Ashbury Blvd, Mebane, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$975
1085 sqft
Come visit Ashbury Square Apartments and find your new home today! Our community offers inviting one and two bedroom apartments.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
The Chase
3508 Garden Rd, Burlington, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,280
1219 sqft
A community unlike any other in the area, the complex is located on 24-acres of beautiful landscape. This includes a lake with fountain and gazebo. Units are pet-friendly and residents 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated May 19 at 11:05pm
Contact for Availability
Summerlyn Place
750 Boone Station Dr, Burlington, NC
1 Bedroom
$910
907 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1479 sqft
A short drive from Burlington-Alamance Regional Airport. Smoke-free community with a pool, tennis court, clubhouse and dog park. Luxury apartments feature stainless steel kitchen appliances, carpet and in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7312 Village Acre Drive
7312 Village Acre Drive, Burlington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1347 sqft
7312 Village Acre Drive Available 08/01/20 ~~ Cute 3 Bedroom Home w/privacy fenced backyard! ~~ - ~~~~~~ We do NOT accept Section 8 ~~~~~~ ~~~~ Minimum credit score 650 required ~~~~ Pretty 3 bedroom home located just minutes from I/85/40! Home
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
406 Hoover Rd.
406 Hoover Road, Orange County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
406 Hoover Rd. Available 08/01/20 Great 3 bedrooms 1 bath with Single Car Garage Mebane Home. - Beautiful 3 Bedrooms 1 Bath Home Single Car Garage New Water Heater installed. New Paint Water Included For more information call us at 336.446.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7210-E Olmstead Drive
7210 Olmstead Dr, Burlington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1520 sqft
7210-E Olmstead Drive Available 08/01/20 ~~~ Ingle Park Gardens ~~~ - ~~~~ We do NOT accept Section 8 ~~~~ **** Minimum credit score 650 required **** Pretty condominium in Ingle Park Gardens (off Springwood Ch. Rd).
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3120 Forestdale Drive
3120 Forestdale Drive, Burlington, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2927 sqft
3120 Forestdale Drive Available 07/28/20 ~~~ Charming 4 Bedroom Home ~~~ - ~~~~ We do NOT accept Section 8 ~~~~ **** Minimum credit score 700 required **** Spacious brick home located in Country Club Forest w/hardwood flooring throughout (no
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
3499 Garden Road
3499 Garden Road, Burlington, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1535 sqft
~~ 4 bedroom One level Home in Burlington ~~ - *** Required 650 minimum credit score *** A RARE FIND! 4 bedrooms on 1 level.
