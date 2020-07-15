106 Springs Street.

Amenities
MOVE-IN READY! - Cute 2 bedroom 1 bath house just off Hickory Grove Rd. This home features wood and ceramic tile floors, neutral paint throughout, updated kitchen and bathroom, and HVAC system is less than 2 years old. All electric with exception of gas water heater. Appliances are for Courtesy Use Only, home does come with electric range/oven but tenant must provide their own refrigerator. Water and lawn care are included in rent!
*No pets allowed.
(RLNE4978559)