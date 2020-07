The Village at Marquee Station Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage internet access trash valet valet service car wash area dog grooming area game room media room

Welcome to The Village at Marquee Station, in historical Fuquay-Varina, NC. Come home to the warm embrace of amenities tailored to enhance your life. Our community is close to all the shopping, dining, and entertainment that Fuquay-Varina has to offer with easy access to 401 & 540. We are in close proximity to Wake Tech, Campbell University School of Medicine, & Campbell Law.Our pet-friendly 1, 2, & 3 bedroom apartments have features such as 9" ceilings, private patios or balconies, in-home washers & dryers, & valet waste services. Marquee Station sets the bar in all aspects of luxury living.Enjoy exclusive amenities like a pool retreat with cabanas by our sparkling pool, poolside grills, a fully equipped fitness center, and clubhouse. We know you deserve the very best, our community is designed to ensure you don’t just lease, you live.We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.