Forsyth County, NC
4621 Oak Park Drive
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:22 PM

4621 Oak Park Drive

4621 Oak Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4621 Oak Park Drive, Forsyth County, NC 27040

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
SPECIAL! • Receive your 1st FULL MONTH rent free if leased and moved in before July 31st. Must be a 12 month lease or longer
We have recently acquired this spacious 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom home located off of Reynolda Rd in Pfafftown! Home is just over 1900sf ! Appliance will be installed prior to move in! New flooring, upgraded lighting and our new paint color all add to the beauty of this home!

Make this house your home today!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4621 Oak Park Drive have any available units?
4621 Oak Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forsyth County, NC.
Is 4621 Oak Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4621 Oak Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4621 Oak Park Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4621 Oak Park Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4621 Oak Park Drive offer parking?
No, 4621 Oak Park Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4621 Oak Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4621 Oak Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4621 Oak Park Drive have a pool?
No, 4621 Oak Park Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4621 Oak Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 4621 Oak Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4621 Oak Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4621 Oak Park Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4621 Oak Park Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4621 Oak Park Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
