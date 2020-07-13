All apartments in Rural Hall
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:35 PM

Hawthorne at the Hall

990 Sea Shell Ct · (833) 387-1877
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

990 Sea Shell Ct, Rural Hall, NC 27045

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 788-101 · Avail. Sep 8

$801

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 710-103 · Avail. Sep 2

$866

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 714-201 · Avail. Sep 5

$896

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 940-204 · Avail. Sep 18

$961

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hawthorne at the Hall.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
internet cafe
dog park
fire pit
24hr gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
bbq/grill
package receiving
cats allowed
parking
hot tub
Hawthorne at the Hall is a charming apartment community situated in a peaceful country setting. Located off Highway 52 in Rural Hall, NC, our sophisticated and stylish community provides a tranquil living experience with easy access to all of the conveniences and attractions in Winston-Salem, High Point and Greensboro. We are proud to offer the best of both worlds – country living with city accessibility. Our luxury apartment community has a variety of floor plans available, so you can choose a space that best fits your needs and lifestyle. The Bungalow floor plan offers 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom and 650 square feet of space, while The Cabana features 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and 1,050 square feet. The Castle offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and 1,300 square feet of living space. Additionally, our apartment homes feature gourmet kitchens, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets, private patios, washer/dryer connections and more.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $125 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $275 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month (first pet), $10/month (additional pet)
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hawthorne at the Hall have any available units?
Hawthorne at the Hall has 4 units available starting at $801 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Hawthorne at the Hall have?
Some of Hawthorne at the Hall's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hawthorne at the Hall currently offering any rent specials?
Hawthorne at the Hall is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hawthorne at the Hall pet-friendly?
Yes, Hawthorne at the Hall is pet friendly.
Does Hawthorne at the Hall offer parking?
Yes, Hawthorne at the Hall offers parking.
Does Hawthorne at the Hall have units with washers and dryers?
No, Hawthorne at the Hall does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Hawthorne at the Hall have a pool?
Yes, Hawthorne at the Hall has a pool.
Does Hawthorne at the Hall have accessible units?
No, Hawthorne at the Hall does not have accessible units.
Does Hawthorne at the Hall have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hawthorne at the Hall has units with dishwashers.
Does Hawthorne at the Hall have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Hawthorne at the Hall has units with air conditioning.
