Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan microwave patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar internet cafe dog park fire pit 24hr gym on-site laundry playground pool bbq/grill package receiving cats allowed parking hot tub

Hawthorne at the Hall is a charming apartment community situated in a peaceful country setting. Located off Highway 52 in Rural Hall, NC, our sophisticated and stylish community provides a tranquil living experience with easy access to all of the conveniences and attractions in Winston-Salem, High Point and Greensboro. We are proud to offer the best of both worlds – country living with city accessibility. Our luxury apartment community has a variety of floor plans available, so you can choose a space that best fits your needs and lifestyle. The Bungalow floor plan offers 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom and 650 square feet of space, while The Cabana features 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and 1,050 square feet. The Castle offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and 1,300 square feet of living space. Additionally, our apartment homes feature gourmet kitchens, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets, private patios, washer/dryer connections and more.