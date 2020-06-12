/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020
17 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Emerald Isle, NC
Last updated June 12
8801 Reed Dr
8801 Reed Drive, Emerald Isle, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
990 sqft
This great condo is located just steps away from the beautiful beaches of Emerald Isle, as well as local restaurants, shopping centers, and SO MUCH MORE!! This property is rented out weekly, so call today to reserve your next vacation destination.
Last updated June 12
8628 Sound Drive
8628 Sound Drive, Emerald Isle, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Spectacular, fully furnished soundfront condo at Emerald Isle...move-in condition w/fully stocked kitchen and all linens. 2 bedroom, 2 bath. Enjoy grand views of Bogue Sound. Open living/kitchen/dining area overlooking sound.
Results within 5 miles of Emerald Isle
Last updated June 12
300 Lighthouse Lane
300 Lighthouse Lane, Cedar Point, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1338 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 300 Lighthouse Lane in Cedar Point. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12
114 Palmetto Drive
114 Palmetto Drive, Cedar Point, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
920 sqft
Cottage on canal in Cedar Point! 2 bedroom. 1 bath. Community boat ramp & dock allows easy access to White Oak River, Intracoastal Waterway, Bogue Sound & Crystal Coast beaches.
Last updated August 16
292 Golden Leaf Road
292 Golden Leaf Rd, Onslow County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$700
852 sqft
Spacious duplex in quiet neighborhood off Swansboro Loop Road. Country setting is tranquil yet close to town, schools, and beaches. Two large bedrooms with one and a half baths. Washer and dryer connections in hallway.
Last updated December 28
288 Golden Leaf Road
288 Golden Leaf Rd, Onslow County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$700
852 sqft
Spacious duplex in quiet neighborhood off Swansboro Loop Road. Country setting is tranquil yet close to town, schools, and beaches. Two large bedrooms with one and a half baths. Washer and dryer connections in hallway.
Results within 10 miles of Emerald Isle
Last updated June 12
4513 Country Club Rd Unit C103
4513 Country Club Road, Morehead City, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
921 sqft
Condo For Rent! - 2 bedroom 2 bath ground floor level. Community Pool! No Pets Allowed (RLNE5781057)
Last updated June 12
203 Lanieve Court
203 Lanieve Ct, Onslow County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
1008 sqft
Energy Star Townhome. Firewall and insulated walls between each unit. Energy star appliances with flat top stove, microwave, dishwasher, and fridge with ice maker. Windows has Blinds. Cabinets Galore!! Very Nice ceiling fans in both bedrooms.
Last updated June 12
309 Burley Drive
309 Burley Dr, Onslow County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$925
1068 sqft
END UNIT! 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath home! SCREENED IN PATIO! ALL APPLICANTS OVER THE AGE OF 18 MUST COMPLETE A SEPERATE ONLINE APPLICATION. NO ROOMMATES. Pets negotiable. (UNDER 40LBS).
Last updated June 12
202 Toucan Way
202 Toucan Way, Onslow County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$900
1258 sqft
2 bedroom! 2.5 baths! Walk in closet! Covered patio with fenced yard! Pets negotiable, under 40lbs. ALL OCCUPANTS OVER 18 MUST COMPLETE A SEPERATE ONLINE APPLICATION. NO ROOMMATES. ALL APPLICANTS MUST REGISTER WITH PET SCREENING
Last updated June 12
413 B Belgrade Swansboro Road
413 Belgrade Swansboro Rd, Onslow County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$750
This 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex features a country porch and a back deck. Conveniently close to the Hubert and Piney Green gates with a short commute to local beaches. Trash and lawn care are also included in the rent . Schedule a showing now
Last updated June 12
161 Kelly Circle
161 Kelly Cir, Onslow County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$885
Townhome in Hubert''s established gated townhome community. Both bedrooms have full baths and walk in closets. Black appliances to include built in microwave. Patio backs up to neighborhood pool! Lawn care included.
Last updated June 12
225 Howard Boulevard
225 Howard Boulevard, Newport, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
800 sqft
Nice 2-Bedroom, 1-Bath apartment completely furnished. Just bring your toothbrush. WATER, ELECTRIC, HEAT AND AIR, INTERNET, & LAWN MAINTENANCE included. Conveniently located in Newport across from Town Park, Library and Town Hall.
Last updated June 12
25 Pirates Cove Drive
25 Pirates Cove Dr, Swansboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$950
2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse. Community offers a clubhouse and outdoor swimming pool. Close to schools, bases, shopping and the beach. New flooring and fresh paint throughout.
Last updated June 12
175 Old Murdoch Road
175 Old Murdock Road, Morehead City, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1174 sqft
undefined
Last updated April 4
142 Lainmark Drive
142 Lain Mark Dr, Onslow County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$725
832 sqft
Minutes to Back Gate of Camp Lejeune! - Adorable 2 BR/ 1 Bath duplex right outside the back gate of Camp Lejeune. Spacious living room with ceiling fan. Large kitchen complete with all appliances and separate laundry room.
Last updated April 10
110 Poston Drive
110 Poston Drive, Onslow County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$700
980 sqft
2 bedroom, 2 bath mobile home on very large private lot in the quaint Town of Swansboro. Master bedroom has garden tub. New laminate flooring. Pet negotiable, must complete 3rd party pet screening. NO restricted or dangerous breeds or mixes.
